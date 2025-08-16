FORMER Economy Minister, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli claimed that Education Minister, Fadhlina Sidek only wanted to portray that her ministry was perfect in all aspects though there were major issues that needed to be addressed.

In view of this, the Pandan MP advised Fadhlina to change to be more receptive and listen to the problems raised by the people.

He said that despite differences of opinion, the Nibong Tebal MP needs to listen without getting defensive or blaming others.

“When dealing with education issues she only wants to show perfection. Everything is good, everything is great.

“When people raise something, she would roll her eyes and say Don’t mess with us. That attitude is unacceptable, because she is in a frontline ministry that involves the people. There are several ministries that involve human lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), the Ministry of Health (KKM) and the Ministry of Education (KPM).

“Her ministry mentioned is quite complex because every day there are issues that they have to deal with. When this issue (bullying) occurred, he should be the one who listens the most, not be defensive,” he stressed.

He said this when answering questions regarding the bullying issue in the podcast Yang Berhenti Menteri (YBM) which was broadcast live on his Facebook.

Also appearing in the podcast were Ampang Member of Parliament, Rodziah Ismail and education activist Victor Tan.

Rafizi said that the bullying issue is very close to him because his only child was also a victim at school just because he was the child of a political figure.

“My child was a victim of bullying at school, so far my child has had to change schools three times just because he couldn’t stand being teased for being the child of a politician.

“So, when Fadhlina only shows all the good things, I can’t accept it. Because I’ve been through it, how can I as a father and my wife deal with this issue at school?

“My wife, in particular, has met with teachers a lot and tried various methods but the problem has never been solved,” he said.

Rafizi said Fadhlina should answer all the people’s questions with facts and not outright reject the suggestions given to her.

“The people’s perception of the Education Minister now is that the people cannot ask questions at all, everything will be answered with ‘we have planned it’ or ‘we already have it’. So, people go from liking to not liking … this attitude.

“When people give their opinions, one must accept it and they have to give their side from the ministry, not get defensive,” he added.