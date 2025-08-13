Fadhlina Sidek, Malaysia’s Education Minister since December 2022, has faced significant scrutiny during her tenure. While she has introduced initiatives aimed at reforming the education system, critics argue that her leadership has been marred by controversies, missteps, and a failure to address pressing issues effectively. This article examines key criticisms of her performance, including public backlash, policy shortcomings, and the handling of sensitive issues like bullying, while acknowledging her efforts to advance educational reforms.

1. Handling of the #JusticeForZara Movement and Bullying Issues

The tragic death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir in July 2025, a student found unconscious at her boarding school in Sabah, sparked nationwide protests and the #JusticeForZara movement. Critics have accused Fadhlina of failing to address systemic bullying in schools adequately. While she responded by pledging engagement sessions with stakeholders to clarify bullying guidelines and promising safety audits, a safety reform committee, and stricter disciplinary measures, many argue these measures are reactive rather than proactive. The absence of an initial autopsy in Zara’s case and perceived delays in addressing public demands fueled accusations of a cover-up, further damaging her credibility.

2. Public Perception and Controversial Actions

Fadhlina has faced growing negative sentiment for focusing on what some call “trivial” issues. A viral video from August 10, 2025, showed her encouraging students and teachers to chant “We love PMX” and wish Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim a happy birthday, coinciding with protests over Zara’s death. This was widely criticized as tone-deaf, with former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli publicly condemning her actions. Critics argue this incident reflects a broader tendency to prioritize optics over substantive policy solutions, further eroding public trust.

3. School Dropout Rates

Fadhlina reported that over 27,000 students dropped out of public schools recently, with 1,496 at the primary level and 25,626 at the secondary level, predominantly Bumiputera students. While she emphasized needs-based interventions like the “Zero Student Drop Out” pilot program, critics argue that these initiatives lack sufficient scale and urgency to address the crisis effectively. The marginal decline in dropout rates from 2020 to 2024 suggests limited progress, raising questions about the ministry’s strategy.

4. Controversies Over Minor Issues

Fadhlina’s ministry has been criticized for missteps that detracted from core educational priorities. For instance, the allocation of RM8.4 million for Jalur Gemilang badges for 5.14 million students was seen by some as an unnecessary expense. Additionally, an incident involving an upside-down Malaysian flag at a Port Dickson school prompted accusations of negligence, with Fadhlina promising “firm action” but facing calls for resignations from figures like former MP Maszlee Malik. These incidents have fueled perceptions of mismanagement.

5. Policy Framework and Political Criticism

Former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli claimed in June 2025 that the Education Ministry lacked a major policy framework, a charge Fadhlina refuted by stating that all reforms were presented in Cabinet. However, the perception of insufficient progress persists, with critics like PAS MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden suggesting alternative candidates for her role. These political tensions highlight challenges in aligning her vision with broader expectations.

6. Malaysia’s Declining PISA Rankings

In the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Malaysia recorded significant declines across all three assessed domains: reading, mathematics, and science. The country scored 388 in reading (down 27 points from 415 in 2018), 409 in mathematics (down 31 points from 440), and 416 in science (down 22 points from 438). These results placed Malaysia among the top five countries globally with the largest score drops, falling below the OECD averages of 476 (reading), 472 (mathematics), and 485 (science). Less than 50% of Malaysian students achieved the minimum Level 2 proficiency in reading, signaling a critical gap in literacy skills. Critics argue that these declines, equivalent to 1.4 years of lost learning in reading and 1.6 years in mathematics, reflect systemic failures in curriculum delivery and teaching quality under Fadhlina’s oversight.

7. World Bank Data on Low Reading Proficiency

According to World Bank reports, Malaysia’s reading proficiency lags behind the average for East Asia and Pacific (EAP) countries and the OECD, though it scores slightly higher than the Southeast Asia (SEA) developing country average by 30 points in reading. The 2022 PISA data underscores this, with only 42% of Malaysian 15-year-olds meeting the minimum reading proficiency level, compared to higher-performing neighbors like Singapore and Vietnam. This persistent “learning poverty” highlights deficiencies in foundational literacy skills, which critics attribute to inadequate policy interventions and a failure to address disparities in educational access, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas.

8. Over 120,000 Standard One Students Lack Basic Skills

A staggering 120,000 Standard One students nationwide—approximately one in four—cannot read, write, or count proficiently, as reported by the Education Ministry. This alarming statistic, acknowledged by Fadhlina in discussions around the 2027 School Curriculum, underscores a crisis in foundational education. The minister has emphasized a return to basic literacy and numeracy skills (3M: reading, writing, counting) to address this “learning poverty,” but critics argue that existing programs lack the scale and urgency needed to tackle such a widespread issue. The Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025 aimed for higher benchmarks, yet these figures suggest limited progress under Fadhlina’s leadership.

