ACADEMICIAN and political commentator Prof Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi is seen to be spearheading a campaign to clamp down the rightist influence of UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

This follows the issuance of a six-sided joint statement entitled “Malaysians Against the Disrespectful Behaviour of Akmal Saleh and a Memorandum for National Harmony” led by him.

Other signatories of the joint statement are former Sungai Benut MP Mohamed Tawfik Tun Dr. Ismail, orthopedic surgeon Dr Mohd. Razif Mohd. Ali and individuals Mohamed Halim, Choy Meng Hooi and Poh Teik Heng.

Recall that some squabbles are brewing between both Tajuddin and Akmal since Friday (Feb 14) after the former having ‘conferred’ top prize to the Merlimau state assemblyman for setting new low in Malay politics.

This prompted a retaliation from Akmal who claimed that he would have no qualms to nominate the Islamic Architecture professor at the UCSI University for the Si Kitol (traitor of the Malay race) award “for sucking up and remaining silent when the Malay race and Islam are insulted”.

Taking a cue from the recent JAKIM furore over needless guidelines on Muslims interacting with non-Muslims from social ceremonies to funerals, the joint statement accused Akmal of having sown discord after discord via his relentless attacks on non-Malay personalities on issues of race and religion.

“While respecting Akmal for being a self-proclaimed ‘champion’ of the Malays and of the Muslims we totally disagree with his socially and spiritually destructive methods and statements,” read the statement.

“He had taunted a veteran Chinese politician as Nyonya Tua. He had called on Malays to boycott a Chinese businessman ‘sampai bankrap’. He had called a Chinese minister of the unity government as ‘stupid’.

“He had recently called out a young Chinese MP to ‘better die’. His manner of speaking can easily be interpreted as menacing, threatening and certainly insulting. He should follow the example of Melaka statesmen like the late Tun Abdul Ghafar.”

Wondering how the nation building process can progress with young leaders like Akmal at the helm, the joint statement further demanded that Akmal “apologises to all Malaysians unreservedly for his past and present behavior and promises to uphold the Rukun Negara.”.

“We Malaysians, in turn, promises to forgive and begin our relationship with him in a clean slate,” proposed the joint statement.

“We also ask UMNO to ensure that it advises and reprimand all of its members who act like Akmal in the future, and to remind them of the Rukun Negara, Federal Constitution and the laws enacted after the May 13 tragedy to ensure harmony and peace.”

Source : Focus