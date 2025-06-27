According to Finance Twitter , at the rate PAS racists and extremists keep shooting its own foot, one may wonder if the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS – Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) is trying to help rival Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stay in power for another 20 years. Its latest attack on the promotion of Major General Johnny Lim to the rank of Lieutenant General makes Anwar look like Mahatma Gandhi.

Given a choice between Anwar government’s silly U-turn on Sales and Services Tax (SST) imposed on apples and oranges (as well as flip-flop on exclusion of SPM “A-“ grades for matriculation placement) and PAS’ racist criticism of Johnny Lim Eng Seng’s promotion in the Malaysian Armed Forces, it’s not hard who the ethnic Chinese will vote for in the next 16th General Election.

Instead of feeling bad and shameful that only after 68 years since independence in 1957 that Lim finally became the first ethnic Chinese serviceman to reach the rank of a three-star senior officer, PAS politician and preacher, Zaharudin Muhammad, tried to stir up racial and religious sentiments among the Malay-Muslims that they may lose power to minority Chinese.

Without any proof, despicable Zaharudin (son-in-law of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang) warned and provoked on social media that Malaysia’s 50th Prime Minister in 2058 could be a Chinese Malaysian. Based on the fact that the last 68 years had seen only nine prime ministers, it’s a mystery how the country would see the emergence of another 40 premiers in just 33 years.

In his provocation post, which he had cowardly deleted, Zaharudin wrote – “History was made when Malaysia’s first Chinese Prime Minister, who was born in Kampung Sungai Baru, was appointed as the 50th Prime Minister of Malaysia. He is a Malaysian born in Kampung Sungai Baru to parents who had obtained citizenship through the Malaysia My Second Home scheme, where both his parents had bought a condominium unit there 23 years ago.”

Assuming 10th Prime Minister Anwar loses power tomorrow, the clown’s formula means the next 40 prime ministers will serve on average only 10 months each. Perhaps the genius man should go back to school to learn basic mathematics. Perhaps he should fix PAS-administered Kelantan’s problems of high unemployment, drug abuse, and sexual crimes first before poking his nose in the internal affairs of Malaysian Armed Forces.

Lim’s promotion is a significant event in the country’s Malay-dominated military, not only because the country has long struggled to attract interest from among the ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian minorities to enlist as soldiers, but also projects – at least under Anwar administration – the existence of meritocracy and inclusivity in national defence.

The promotion ceremony, held on June 23 and officiated by Armed Forces Chief General Mohd Nizam Jaffar, effectively makes Johnny Lim the second in command of the Malaysia Armed Forces. The newly promoted lieutenant-general said – “I have served the country for 41 years. It is a testimony that if one works hard and sacrifices for the country, one can surely succeed,”

Lim received his early education at St Francis Primary School, Melaka, from 1973 to 1978 and later at St Francis Secondary School from 1979 to 1983. He then attended Cadet Officer training as the 25th Permanent Commission (TJT25) and subsequently began his military career in 1986, graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, where he was commissioned into the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Having served as Chief Trainer, Commander, Inspector-General and Chief of Staff in various leadership positions, Lim actually holds master’s degrees from both the University of Canberra and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and is a graduate of the Korean National Defence University. Crucially, his journey from Sandhurst graduate to senior military leader shows that competence and dedication transcend ethnicity.

More importantly, his promotion received the endorsement and blessing from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King), whose role as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Federation is clearly stated in Article 41 of the Federal Constitution. Essentially, Johnny Lim’s promotion to the rank of Lieutenant-General was approved by King Sultan Ibrahim of Johor.

By mocking and instigating Lim’s promotion, the disgraced Hadi’s son-in-law was also questioning the wisdom and authority of the Agong (King). Therefore, Zaharudin should be investigated and charged for not only sedition , but also treason. If the Anwar government fails or refuses to charge him for promoting racist hatred, xenophobia, and all forms of bigotry, it will set a very bad precedent.

Even Armed Forces Chief General Mohd Nizam Jaffar – disgusted with the PAS’ racist and extremist views – has defended Lim’s promotion and rubbished criticism surrounding it as baseless and divisive. He said – “The armed forces are a melting pot where participation is driven by love for the country and a willingness to serve and sacrifice for one goal, which is the sovereignty of our beloved nation.”

And it certainly screams hypocrisy when the ungrateful Hadi keeps his silence after son-in-law spewed lies and insulted a Chinese soldier out of envy despite the fact that Hadi was operated on by a team of non-Malay doctors at the National Heart Institute (IJN). Without a Chinese soldier, Zaharudin might have been killed by enemies, and without a team of Chinese doctors, Hadi might have kicked the bucket.

It doesn’t matter that Lim represents the Chinese and Baba Peranakan communities. It doesn’t matter that Lim’s promotion has been long overdue. It doesn’t matter that Lim joined the army in 1984, during Malaysia’s communist insurgency. It doesn’t matter that his skin colour is different from that of Zaharudin. And it doesn’t matter if this is part of Anwar’s campaign to fish for Chinese votes.

What matters is Johnny Lim serves the nation and he has served for 41 years and therefore deserves the promotion based on his excellent record. What exactly had Zaharudin achieved compared to Lim’s winning the Strategic Prize in Queenscliff, Australia, in 2000, commanding the Australian contingent in a Beating the Retreat parade, and leading troops as a brigade commander in Sibu, Sarawak, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic?

When the non-Malay refused to join the armed forces, certain Malays went ballistic and accused the non-Malay of unpatriotic. But when the non-Malay joined the armed forces, the same group of Malays also go nuclear and accuse the non-Malay of trying to take over “Tanah Melayu”. Regardless of what the “Type-C” community does, the same group of toxic Malay extremists will never be happy.

For argument sake, if the PAS moron’s lies somehow becomes a reality in 2058, what’s wrong with Malaysia having its first Prime Minister of Chinese ethnicity – as long as that person commands the support of the majority of Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives)? Yes, when even Type-M MPs willingly vote for a Type-C MP as the 50th Prime Minister, who is PAS to reject such motion?

Johnny boy did not appoint himself as the 3-star general, mind you. It was the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) – consisting of the Malaysian Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy, and the Royal Malaysian Air Force – who appointed Lim, after approval from the Malay Ruler, due to his qualifications, experiences, services, sacrifices and whatnot. He did not get the promotion through cable or political connection, let alone riding on religion like PAS leaders.

While it’s a public knowledge that PAS Islamist party does not have any intellectuals, it should at least stop trying to prove that its leaders are certified clowns or monkeys incapable of managing the economy or contributing to the GDP of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis, the four deplorable states under PAS administration.

The Anwar administration should stop being terrified of Zaharudin just because he is the son-in-law of Hadi Awang. The people understand why the toothless prime minister always chickens out whenever the PAS president plays the 3R (race, religion and royalty) cards. But if even the authorities closed both eyes when Hadi’s son-in-law plays the card, it will show not only Hadi family is untouchable, but also that Anwar is weak and lame.

