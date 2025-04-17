Equal rights for all Kedahans, regardless of race or politics

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has assured that no minority group in Kedah will be sidelined, regardless of race, religion, socioeconomic status, education, or political stance.

He said every Kedahan has equal rights under the law and the Federal Constitution.

“These rights will always be respected and upheld.

“I have consistently stated in my speeches that I am not just the menteri besar for Malays and Muslims, nor only for Pas or Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters.

“I am responsible for all 2.2 million people of Kedah.

“I was entrusted by the Sultan of Kedah to govern for the well-being of all residents, regardless of whether they voted for PN in the election,”

The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, graced the event, accompanied by the Tunku Mahkota of Kedah, Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin, and Tunku Puan Mahkota of Kedah Che Puan Nur Julie Ariff.

Sanusi said his duty was not just a worldly responsibility but also one he would answer for in the hereafter.

“Kedah has about 276,000 Chinese residents.

“Though a minority, the state government will always work to ensure their well-being, prosperity, and ease of daily life, just like any other Kedahan.

“As servants of God, we do not choose our race or skin colour at birth.

“What we can choose is our faith and beliefs.

“I, myself, have Chinese ancestry; my grandfather migrated from mainland China to Tanah Melayu and embraced Islam here.

“Islam forbids racial discrimination and does not impose religion on others,” he said.

Ignore those out to create disharmony, Sanusi tells Kedah Chinese community

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has urged the Chinese community in Kedah not to be misled by ‘extremists’ who are out to create disharmony to achieve their personal interest.

Stressing that he is the Menteri Besar for all Kedahans, Sanusi said Islam prohibits any act of discrimination against any race or religion.

“I have a Chinese lineage on my father’s side and Islam prohibits any act of discrimination against race or religion.

“We will continue to strengthen unity among the people so that we will achieve more progresses together.

“Do not be misled by any extremist that are out to create disrupt our unity in order to achieve their own personal interest,”

“We all are aware that the Chinese love doing business and what important for them is that we live in harmony and they could run their business well in a stable economy.

