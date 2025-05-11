“Victorious warriors achieve victory before going to war, while defeated warriors enter battle and then try to win.” — Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Given Pakistan’s strong relationship with China, China has likely imparted lessons on the importance of thorough preparation to ensure victory before engaging in conflict. It’s proven that proper development of military capabilities and acquisition of cutting-edge military technology have contributed to Pakistan’s success in defeating India.

India bent the knee, and many Indians online can’t seem to accept this reality. They have been force fed by their media that they were winning. In reality they were going nowhere, their missile stockpile was running low. India has very little ability to replace many of their weapon systems. They cannot sustain a large campaign in the duration of weeks. Russia, their biggest arms supplier is busy with Ukraine, so are the French just on the opposite side. The US doesn’t want to support them either. India is isolated. Pakistan on the other hand has the limitless industrial support from China, as well as countries like Turkey. India had to agree to a ceasefire regardless of mediation from Trump.

CNN says, Pakistan struck India so hard with drones, that India agreed to a ceasefire

“India tried to play the aggressor, but Pakistan’s military power forced them to kneel. Their desperation for a ceasefire is proof of their failure. A war they can’t win, and yet they started it.”

“India’s desperation to beg for a ceasefire shows they’ve underestimated Pakistan’s resolve. When you provoke the wrong opponent, you only have one choice — surrender.”

Pakistan used over 400 affordable Songar drones in a massive operation that gathered real time intel, navigated deep into enemy lines, and carried out precision strikes , completely overwhelming Indian defenses.

It was a war of nerves, and Pakistan won. India’s wet dreams of war collapsed with reality in just 72 hours. What started as jingoism and loud war hysteria quickly turned into confusion, chaos, and collapse. While Indian media flooded timelines with fake victories and AI-generated footage, Pakistan stayed silent, steady, and strategic. And that silence spoke louder than their noise.

Here’s what India faced in just three days:

– 3 fighter jets and 30 Israeli drones lost

– IPL 2025 cancelled

– 30+ airports and key ports shut

– Economy shook, investor trust dropped

– 8,000+ X accounts blocked in desperation

– Global media caught their fake claims

– GDP growth projections slashed

Despite backing from Israel and its usual hype machine, India lost control of its own narrative. Pakistan didn’t need to match the noise, it just held its ground. This wasn’t about missiles or might. It was about mindset. And in this war of nerves, Pakistan stayed calm. India cracked.

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif, “we won the war against India. Our attack destroyed the enemy’s Air Bases”.

Pakistan won in weapons, won in training, won in mission planning, won in system integration. The only thing India achieved was to lob enough missiles and drones, which some of it got through and damaged some pavement.

Pakistan won

The United States declared a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after India requested it. In the end, Pakistan humiliated India.

Result:

4 French Rafale fighter jets shot down.

– Sukhoi 30 fighter jet shot down.

– MiG 29 fighter jet shot down.

– 77 Indian-Israeli drones shot down.

– Russian S-400 air defense system destroyed.

– 4 Indian air bases destroyed.

– 12 airports and airstrips put out of service.

SHAMEFUL AND COWARD INDIA

It is, without a doubt, a great win for Pakistan to get India on its knees after an operation of only a few hours. India literally had to beg for an immediate ceasefire involving their daddy USA. But they are deceivers and must not be trusted.

So, India got badly beaten. And it was such a defeat that they had to beg for a ceasefire again,even though they were the ones who violated it in the first place.

In daylight, they beg for a ceasefire and claim they don’t want war. As soon as the sun sets, they start targeting civilian areas & violated ceasefire first. Now in the morning, they will again play the victim card.

How Chinese Missiles Routed India’s Air Force Over Pakistan

The recent battle between Pakistani and Indian forces ended in an unambiguous victory for Pakistan

Now that the latest India-Pakistan War appears to be underway, we are getting a glimpse at how the two militaries are squaring off against each other. Thus far, the conflict is not playing out the way that many—this analyst included—assumed it would.

In the run-up to open hostilities between the two warring subcontinental powers, many experts simply assumed that the Indians would trounce their Pakistani neighbors, given their larger size, manpower, and military budget.

Yet in the opening hours of the conflict, the Pakistanis seem to have gotten the better of their Indian rivals. Details about the fighting are still somewhat scarce, but in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Islamabad made a series of incredible announcements about aerial victories over India—which India, conspicuously, has made no effort to refute.

Understanding Pakistan’s PL-15 Air-to-Air Missile

Namely, Islamabad claimed that Chinese-made PL-15 air-to-air missiles—probably fired by Pakistan’s Chinese-provided J-10C warplanes—downed three Indian Air Force (IAF) French-built Rafale jets, one Indian-built Su-30MKI, and one Russian-built MiG-29. These planes—and in particular the Rafales—were among some of the strongest warplanes in the IAF.

In short, the recent battle between Pakistani and Indian forces ended in an unambiguous victory for Pakistan. It is also a warning to the West that China’s military technology, as seen in Pakistan, should not be underestimated.

China’s PL-15 is an active radar-guided, long-range air-to-air missile. Designed by the Luoyang-based China Airborne Missile Academy (CAMA), it serves as a beyond-visual-range (BVR), weapon for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, and the Pakistani Air Force.

First test-fired in 2011, China’s PL-15 was first spotted in 2013 mounted on a Chengdu J-20 “Mighty Dragon” fifth-generation warplane. The missile entered service between 2015 and 2017. Within the Pakistan Air Force, the PL-15 is equipped on their Chinese-produced JF-17 Block III warplanes, as well as the J-10CE fighters—the class of warplane that, according to initial reports, shot down all those IAF birds.

The PL-15 is designed to engage high-value targets like airborne early warning and control aircraft, tankers, and fighters at extended ranges, replacing the older PL-12 missile as the standard BVR missile for Chinese and Pakistani forces. The missile employs a dual-use solid-fuel rocket motor, though its export variant, the PL-15E—likely used in the dogfight on Wednesday—uses a slightly different propellant or motor. Some sources argue that the PL-15s can achieve speeds of up to Mach 5, though this is unconfirmed.

Most analysts believe that the Chinese domestic PL-15 model is equivalent to the Anglo-French MBDA Meteor missile. It is also meant to compete against the U.S.-made AIM-120D AMRAAM. In fact, China’s creation of the PL-15 likely prompted the U.S. military to create the AIM-260 and the AIM-174B to counter it.

These missiles feature hybrid guidance systems, including the Inertial Navigation System (INS) along with a mid-course two-way datalink for updates from the launching aircraft or airborne command and control planes. There is an onboard active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar seeker with active and passive modes for terminal homing, offering high precision and resistance to countermeasures.

Folding fins designed for an internal carriage in stealth aircraft, such as the J-20, are one of the defining features of this missile. The PL-15E variant has folding rear fins to increase internal payload capacity; this gives it a reduced range compared to its domestic PL-15 Chinese cousin.

Pakistan Won Using China’s Defense Technology

Nevertheless, the Pakistanis have deployed this system with lethal impact in their growing conflict with India. Their successful engagement downing five IAF warplanes is a tremendous blow to the IAF, as well as to India’s military. While any military engaging in a near-peer conflict can expect large numbers of its airplanes to be damaged or destroyed, the fact of the matter is that the Pakistanis were not supposed to be this effective.

It is still the earliest phase of the conflict, and further clashes are likely. India, at least on paper, has many advantages over their Pakistani neighbors. But the successful attacks by the Pakistani planes indicate that Islamabad is playing for keeps. What’s more, it is a warning to the Americans that Chinese missile technology should not be underestimated—especially as the Americans and Chinese circle each other for a future battle over Taiwan.

Source : Nationinterest