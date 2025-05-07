

As of the morning of May 7, Pakistan claimed that using China’s J-10CE & JF-17 Thunder fighters, HQ-9P air defense systems, and PL-15 missiles, it had shot down 6 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, including 3 French Rafale & 1 Su-30MKI & 1 MiG-29 fighters, and one drone.

Pakistan said at least 26 people were killed in Wednesday’s strikes – including women and a three-year-old girl – and 46 wounded. The country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the strikes as “an act of war” and Islamabad has vowed to retaliate.

Pakistani military sources later said they shot down five Indian Air Force jets and one drone in “self-defense,” claiming three Rafale jets – sophisticated multi-role fighters made in France – were among those downed as well as a MiG-29 and an SU-30 fighter.

A local resident and government official told CNN that an unidentified fighter aircraft had crashed on a school building in Indian-administered Kashmir.



First official images have surfaced showing the wreckage of the Indian jet downed in Srinagar, Kashmir. Notably, French markings are visible on the aircraft, possibly identifying it as a Mirage 2000 or Rafale.

This is a remarkable performance by Chinese fighters jets, which are the backbone of Pakistan’s air force.

Indians Mocks Chinese Jets whole day and Night and ends up being Down by these Chinese Jets.

This is China flexing through Pakistan. It’s not a win, it’s a warning.

The shares of China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation CAC jumped by 11.85. After news of Pakistan shooting down Indian fighter jets broke. J-10c is the product of this company.

Chinese defense stocks in the Hong Kong stock market saw a collective surge.

Among them, CSSC Defence rose nearly 9%, AVIC Industry surged over 7%, Aerospace Holdings increased by 5%, and China Aviation Technology Holdings rose nearly 3%.

A far cheaper China Chengdu J-10CE ($40 million) shot down 3 Dassault Rafale ($288 million) over Indian air space. Technically this is more than possible because both JF-17 ($25 million) and J-10CE which PAF have modern AESA + long-range BVR PL-15 missiles.

While India are busy showing off their French imports, Pakistan is flying China’s finest — the J-10CE. 4.5-gen beast with AESA radar, BVR missiles & EW that’s already messing with Rafale radars.

In fact, the J10 aircraft is the one that the Chinese government is retiring from and it still hangs four and a half generations of western fighters.

China is manufacturing more advanced 4.5-generation fighter jets such as the J11, J16, J35, J20, J36 and J50.

French intelligence official confirms downing of Rafale by Pakistan

A senior French intelligence official has confirmed to CNN that one Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet was shot down by Pakistan, marking what could be the first known combat loss of the French-made aircraft.

The confirmation comes after Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation for India’s missile attack early Wednesday morning. Accoding to DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, India carried out 24 airstrikes on six different locations inside Pakistani territory.

He further said that, In response, Pakistan army downed five Indian fighter jets and one combat drone in response to unprovoked aggression and airspace violations.

According to the military spokesperson, the aircraft shot down included three Rafale jets, one MiG-29, one SU-series aircraft, and an Israeli-made Heron combat drone. The jets were downed in multiple locations, including Bhatinda, Jammu, Akhnoor, Srinagar, and Avantipur.

According to CNN, French authorities are now investigating whether additional Rafale aircraft were also brought down during the overnight military exchange. “We are aware of the loss of one Rafale and are examining reports suggesting more could have been downed,” the French official told CNN.

Images circulating from the crash site in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) appear to show debris with French manufacturing labels. However, aviation experts cautioned that it is too early to confirm if the wreckage belonged to a Rafale jet.

“There are identifiable parts from a French supplier,” one analyst told CNN, “but it’s inconclusive whether they are from a Rafale.”

After reports emerged that Rafale jets were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) early in the morning, shares of France’s Dassault Aviation — the maker of the Rafale fighter jet — dropped at the Paris Stock Exchange. The company’s stock had declined by EUR 5.40, or 1.64%, to EUR 324.

Overall, defence analysts noted Dassault’s stock could fall by a further 5% amid scrutiny over the Rafale’s battlefield performance.

The sharp contrast in investor sentiment could be a sign of global market confidence in the capabilities of PAF and performance of the JF-17 and J-10C jets, developed in cooperation with China.