Indian government instructs officials to avoid speaking/interacting with Western media

After losing on the military front by getting its jet shot down by Pakistan, Modi’s India is now facing diplomatic humiliation

While India lies, French intelligence & U.S Officials has admitted to CNN that the indian airforce lost

Essentially, Indians are too ignorant and arrogant. It overestimated itself a lot, thinking that it was a superpower

It seems after humiliation in conflict with Pakistan, they want to control the flow of information now to create an echo chamber for their citizens

If you continue to uncritically report Pakistan’s statements as facts, not surprised this happened!

They don’t want their public know the truth. Through their own media, they want to show them and want them to believe that Pakistan has been destroyed from the face of earth. They cannot stand truth

So-called democracy under Modi’s martial law — what happened to free speech?

Pakistan has shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation for overnight airstrikes conducted by India at multiple locations within Pakistan.

Debris of Israeli drones operated by India, shot down by Pakistan

INDIA tried using ISRAELI DRONES to turn PAKISTAN into GAZA

PAKISTAN SHOT THEM DOWN!

So far, Pakistan has shot down 6 Indian fighter jets, including three French-made Rafale fighters, a Su-30, a MiG-27＆an Israeli Heron drone

INDIA claimed they’d DEFEAT PAKISTAN if they had RAFALE JETS

INDIA got RAFALE JETS & used them to attack PAKISTAN

INDIA LOST $1 BILLION worth of RAFALE JETS to Pakistan defenses in one night

According to a report by Pakistan’s Geo News, India lost aerial assets worth $956 million during the war with Pakistan. The report breaks down the losses as follows: 3 Rafale jets worth $288 million. 1 Sukhoi-30 (SU-30) worth $630 million. 1 MiG-29 worth $30 million. These massive losses in fighter jets raise questions about India’s ability to sustain a prolonged war of this magnitude!

This is the most aircraft that have been lost by India in a conflict since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Pakistan could shoot down 10-15 Indian planes, but in order to avoid escalation, they only shot down 5 in the end. This may not be bragging, as the report states that Pakistan had already locked down 10-12 indian aircrafts at the time, but ultimately only launched PL-15 missiles at those planes that had launched missiles into Pakistani territory.

A far cheaper China Chengdu J-10CE ($40 million) shot down 3 Dassault Rafale ($288 million) over Indian air space. Technically this is more than possible because both JF-17 ($25 million) and J-10CE which PAF have modern AESA + long-range BVR PL-15 missiles.

While India are busy showing off their French imports, Pakistan is flying China’s finest — the J-10CE. 4.5-gen beast with AESA radar, BVR missiles & EW that’s already messing with Rafale radars.

In fact, the J10 aircraft is the one that the Chinese government is retiring from and it still hangs four and a half generations of western fighters.

China is manufacturing more advanced 4.5-generation fighter jets such as the J11, J16, J35, J20, J36 and J50.

It appears that India is trying to limit the losses of its air force—after losing six aircraft of various types, including three Rafale jets—by adopting a new strategy that relies on surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to strike targets inside Pakistan, specifically in Gujranwala near Lahore. India, notably, possesses an advanced missile arsenal, including ballistic missiles like the Prithvi-II (with a range of 350 km), cruise missiles such as Nirbhay, in addition to advanced fighter jets like the Rafale and Su-30. New Delhi’s turn to ballistic missile use may be a calculated move to reduce the risk to manned aircraft, especially given Pakistan’s deployment of effective Chinese and Russian air defense systems.

However, this shift signals a dangerous escalation that could turn the confrontation into an all-out war targeting cities deep inside both countries.

The microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) will block over 8,000 accounts in India following the government’s order to do so, the Elon Musk-run company said today.

While X agreed to block the accounts, it protested against the order citing fundamental right of free speech.

“X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organizations and prominent X users,” the social networking website said.

“In most cases, the Indian government has not specified which posts from an account have violated India’s local laws. For a significant number of accounts, we did not receive any evidence or justification to block the accounts.

“To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process. However, we disagree with the Indian government’s demands. Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech.

“This is not an easy decision, however keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians’ ability to access information,” X said in a post on the platform.

X said it is exploring all possible legal avenues available to the company.

Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders.

“However, we encourage all users who are impacted by these blocking orders to seek appropriate relief from the courts,” the company said.

Source : NDTV