Pas’ tendency to call those who work with non Muslims “infidels” is the root cause of disunity among the Malays, claims Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a post on his blog in the wake of the Umno – Pas alliance, the prime minister reminded Malaysians that it was Pas that had labeled Umno “un-Islamic” for working with the Chinese (Buddhists) and Indians (Hindus) during the pre-Independence days of the Alliance (Perikatan).

“As a result, Muslim non-Pas Malays who follow the same teachings of Ahlul Sunnah Wal Jamaah propagated by Imam Shafie, were suddenly grouped as infidels. A deep and terrible division happened.

“Pas members could not be with Umno, even Umno kenduri were boycotted by Pas. Marriages between Pas and Umno (members) were banned.

“They could not even pray together in group prayers or share the same imam. Pas prayed and built separate mosque from their Umno brethren,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said that some even had the audacity to denounce their parents’ marriage as invalid.

Mahathir further reminded Malaysians that it was Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who had previously declared an “Amanat” that the Umno-Barisan Nasional (BN) led administration was a “government of infidels.”

Dr Mahathir said Hadi had described those who die fighting against the Umno-BN government as martyrs in the eyes of Islam.

He also said the late Ibrahim Libya’s followers had attacked and killed four policemen while following Hadi’s amanat.

What ensued was the death of Ibrahim and his 14 followers in what would become known as the Memali Incident at Memali, Baling, Kedah, on Nov 19, 1985.

“It is clear that Pas divides Muslim Malays deeply. Until today, there are still (Malays) who pray separately in the same mosque.”

“No ulama in Malaysia dares to say that the declaration that non-Pas members as infidels is wrong and contravenes with Islamic teachings. Administration officers with purview over Islam also remain silent.”

“What Pas has done is unforgivable,” he said.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman remarked that the split weakened the Malays and ironically, even Pas members were forced to seek help from the “so-called infidels” themselves. This, he said, can be seen with its cooperation throughout history through Pakatan Rakyat and others.

He pointed out that when Pas chose to work together with non-Muslim parties, they conveniently abstained from grouping them as infidels. Dr Mahathir also said that they used the excuse that it was done on the principle of “Tahaluf Siyasi“, which is similar to Umno’s reason for its collaboration with MCA and MIC.

“Thus, it is clear that the Arabic language (Quranic language) were used to Islamicise Pas’ collaboration with infidels,” he said.

The Langkawi member of parliament warned that among Pas followers, party leaders trump Islamic teachings which preach brotherhood.

“Pas members are willing to make enemies of fellow Muslims thanks to the teachings of their leaders. And that is why the Muslims (Malays) in Malaysia are divided until now.”

“Islam did not divide them, but the politics of Pas brought to the division of the Malays.

Source : NST