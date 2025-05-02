Umno’s Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib has warned against political rhetoric that lacks substance, stressing that governance should be based on concrete policies, not just religious posturing.

“Sometimes perception outweighs performance. We’ve increased state revenue and channelled it into programmes such as Bantuan Prihatin Pahang, benefiting fishermen, farmers, the B40 group and students,” the son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said in a podcast hosted by Sinar Daily, the English-language sister news site of Sinar Harian, aired today.

Taking direct aim at political rivals, especially Islamist PAS, Nizar criticised those who campaign on religious credentials but fail to present workable plans.

“Some portray themselves as more Islamic and claim they deserve to govern. But leadership requires real plans, not just rhetoric,” he said.

Nizar also defended Umno’s commitment to Islamic values, pointing to initiatives under the state government such as the construction of 37 mosques and legal measures to curb deviant teachings in Pahang.

“There’s no justification for a change in government. But we must manage the narrative and public perception – not to hold on to power, but to continue serving the people,” he added.

Despite his criticism of rivals, Nizar acknowledged that political dominance is not guaranteed.

“We must always be prepared. If the people want change, we need to be ready to defend our position,” he said.

He maintained that the current Pahang government, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, is performing well and remains committed to development.

“It would be different if we weren’t doing our job. But we are working hard to develop the state,” he said.

Nizar, who is also the state executive councillor for investment, industries, science, technology and innovation, noted Pahang’s longstanding political consistency, having remained under Umno rule since Malaya’s independence in 1957.

“Today, only Pahang and Sarawak have maintained the same ruling party since independence, and Pahang is the only Umno-led state that has never changed hands,” he said.

Nizar also highlighted Pahang’s political legacy, pointing out that the state has produced three prime ministers: his grandfather Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, his father Najib, and former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

