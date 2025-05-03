The worst divide among the Malay community had occurred during Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure as prime minister, a senior PAS leader said today.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad in a statement claimed that Mahathir is now pretending to forget about his own role in dividing the Malays.

“Not only were the Malays divided, even the original Umno was broken apart.

“Three deputy prime ministers and a deputy president had lost their positions,” he said in response to Mahathir’s latest accusations against PAS.

Mahathir had in a blog post yesterday once again claimed that PAS has created a divide among the Malays and even causing family members to fight with each other.

Among others, Mahathir insisted that teachings propagated by PAS had led to a situation where there could be two imams for one prayer, Muslim bodies buried at separate sites and Muslims accusing each other of being infidels.

It is Dr M who divide Malays, not PAS

It is Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who divided the Malays and Muslims, not Pas.

Pas Ulama chief Datuk Dr Mahfodz Mohammad said the disunity was caused by Dr Mahathir’s greed for power as seen during his 22-year reign as prime minister, during which saw the formation of Umno’s splinter Semangat 46.

Mahfodz said this was in contrary to Dr Mahathir’s claim that it was Pas which promoted the dissension.

“He (Dr Mahathir) had committed a lot of sins and vice (maksiat) against the people and the country. It was under his leadership of Umno that Semangat 46 was born.

“Later on, another splinter was created in the form of PKR following ludicrous allegations he made against his deputy at that time.

“The accusations lobbed were not in line with the Syariah (Islamic jurisprudence) since the one who made the allegations should substantiate his claims and the one who was accused should (be allowed) to prove his innocence.

“And now, when he is at odds with the current prime minister, he formed (another splinter) Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). And now he is accusing Pas of splitting the ummah,” Mahfodz said in a ceramah at Parit Nipah Pas branch here last night.

