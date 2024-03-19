YANG di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has expressed displeasure over the recent controversy surrounding the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at a convenience store chain.

Calling for stern action to be taken against responsible parties, the Agong called for the enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and take strict action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

“Muslims hold the word Allah in high regard, and furthermore we are currently in the midst of the holy month of Ramadan. Such matters which incite anger should not arise,” His Majesty said in a statement on social media.

“Whether it was intentional or otherwise and whether (the sock) are imported or produced in local factories, I want the enforcement (agencies) to investigate this matter and take strict action so that this does not happen again.”

Sultan Ibrahim further noted that it is absurd for a company whose staff comprises Malaysian citizens to be insensitive to such matters.

“We have been living in a plural society for a long time. Such issues relating to religion and race are unacceptable and should not be allowed to reoccur,” His Majesty added.

The controversy came about after photographs of the socks bearing the word “Allah” sold at the Bandar Sunway KK Mart store appeared on social media last week.

On Saturday (March 16), KK Mart founder Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai said he publicly apologised to all Malaysians, especially those of the Muslim faith, over the incident.

Chai said an inspection of its 800 branches nationwide found that only three outlets carried the socks and 14 pairs had the word on them.

The vendor involved has since made a public apology, saying the goods were sold on a consignment basis and the company did not have any intention of disrupting public harmony.

In separate news, police have confirmed they are probing into KK Mart under two sections, namely Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony, disunity, or enmity on religious grounds, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper network facility use or service.

Meanwhile, UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh called for a boycott against KK Mart on the issue if the chain did not post banners apologising over the incident.

However, KK Mart said it would await advice from the authorities before deciding whether to put up apology banners at its outlets.