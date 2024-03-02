SOON after his appointment as Malaysia’s 10th premier in late November 2022, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rejected the use of a recently purchased Mercedes-Benz S600 limousine as his official car.

Instead, he said that he would use any available vehicle at the Prime Minister’s Department for his duties.

But 15 months down the road, Malay-language daily Utusan Malaysia has set the Malaysian cyberspace abuzz with a revelation of Anwar being chauffeured in a black Mercedes Benz with the registration number VEV 1158.

“A check by Utusan Malaysia with several sources confirmed that the vehicle used by the Prime Minister (PM) was registered in the name of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar,” claimed the Malay-language daily.

This has prompted netizen 𝒂𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒚𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒖𝒍™🌺🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@aiensyamsul) to viral the news:

“Breaking News! The PM is using a Mercedes car today, a vehicle registered in the name of YDPA, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. Long Live Your Majesty ♥️ #MalaysiaMadani”.

Few netizens reacted by praising/thanking the country’s 17th Agong for his generosity considering that ‘thrifty’ Anwar is currently relying on a Proton Perdana as his official car. Moreover, some netizens opined that Anwar deserves “the ultimate gift”.

Interestingly, there were netizens who stood up for PMX by insisting that there is no element of graft whatsoever for PMX to accept such priceless gift. On the hindsight, many seemingly pro-Pakatan Harapan (PH) netizen swiftly denounced any attempt by detractors to politicise the matter.

One observant netizen noticed that even the car’s registration number “VEV 1158” is merely “a running number” unlike other dignitaries who would have opted for “some fancy number combination”.

Perhaps netizen Harris (@harisashraff) has the best answer to those who are adamant that it would not be appropriate for PMX to accept the gift.

“Understand. But if you know how the Malay etiquette functions especially when you deal with the Malay rulers … it’s considered rude if you reject their gift. So you go figure out yourself.”

Source : Focus