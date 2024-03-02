The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has reprimanded Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan over his Monday statement on the emergency proclamation and its ordinances, saying it is “inaccurate” and “misled lawmakers in the Dewan Rakyat”.

In a statement issued by Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin today, Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah asserted that the application to revoke the emergency ordinances, backdated to July 21, was “hastily made without presenting it in Parliament”, and that “the contradictory and misleading statement in Parliament failed to respect the principle of the rule of law in the Rukun Negara”.

This “disregarded His Majesty’s functions and powers as the head of state, as enshrined in the federal constitution”.

“To this, His Majesty expresses great disappointment over the statement made on July 26 that the government has revoked all emergency ordinances promulgated by His Majesty, although the revocation has not yet been given royal assent.

His Majesty is also greatly saddened that what was decreed to Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun during an online meet on July 24, that the motion to repeal emergency ordinances must be tabled and debated in Parliament for the purpose of dissolution, has not been implemented.

“His Majesty is aware that there is a need to act based on the advice of the cabinet, in accordance with Article 40(1) of the federal constitution.”

In the Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim read out portions of the Istana Negara statement, leading to shouts from MPs demanding the prime minister’s resignation and for Takiyuddin to be referred to Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee.

As the head of state, the statement continued, the king has the “duty to provide advice and reprimand in the event of any unconstitutional action by any party, especially those who execute the functions and powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong”.

His Majesty stressed that MPs should prioritise the welfare and well-being of the people and country during the current parliamentary session, and find solutions to the rakyat’s woes.

He emphasised that in the constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy system, all parties must abide by the rule of law.

“Article 150(2B), read with Article 150(3) of the federal constitution, clearly provides that the power to enact and repeal emergency ordinances rests with His Majesty.”

Source : The Vibes