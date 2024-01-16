A DAP assemblyman has filed a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for alleged corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

The MACC report comes after DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng urged Hadi to explain the RM1.4 million settlement with Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown in a suit against her.

The suit followed Rewcastle Brown’s claim in 2016 that Umno had allegedly given PAS a bribe of RM90 million to secure the Islamic party’s support in the 14th general election (GE14).

The suit was eventually settled out-of-court, with Hadi reportedly paying Rewcastle Brown RM1.4 million in 2019.

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Rashid filed the report at the MACC headquarters in Penang.

In a press conference at the state DAP headquarters, she said she was told not to reveal the nature or merits of the complaint, and claimed she was questioned by MACC officers for three hours when lodging the report.

Lawyer RSN Rayer, who accompanied her to file the report, hoped that the matter would be probed thoroughly by the authorities.

Syerleena and Rayer, who is Jelutong MP, were also joined by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.

Source : FMT

Hadi had sued Rewcastle-Brown in 2017 over a report the previous year alleging PAS leaders took RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional ahead of the 14th general election.

He inexplicably withdrew the lawsuit filed in London, UK, this year, prompting views that he was no longer disputing the accuracy of the report that remains on the Sarawak Report website.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim subsequently divulged that Hadi had to pay Rewcastle-Brown RM1.4 million to terminate the suit, which she has since confirmed.

Today, Hadi claimed he is not interested in accepting Anwar’s challenge for the former to sue him over the disclosure.

“We don’t want to spend too much time with summons and suits, it takes a lot of time and costs a lot of money.

“We will only ask for the prayers from all over the country, maybe they can have a sembahyang hajat tonight,” he said.