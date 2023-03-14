The Malaysian-Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate allegations that Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali stashed RM300 million abroad.

MACC chief commissioner said the anti-graft busters will look into all the reports received and act on it professionally.

“My statement is in response to media’s query on (Datuk) Lokman Noor Adam’s (Umno Supreme Council member) MACC report against a cabinet minister,“ she said in a statement today.

Lokman had lodged the MACC report based on bank documents that have been circulated online.

The investigation followed Lokman’s recent report that alleged there was a suspicious transaction between a certain construction company and a certain minister’s private bank account, referring to Azmin.

Lokman also alleged that there is an offshore account which was set up in 2012 with Azmin as its ultimate beneficiary.

The documents purportedly showed money paid by a government-linked company to the minister’s purported overseas bank account in 2017, prior to him joining the government.

Source : The Sun