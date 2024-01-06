The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, says he will no longer grant any audiences until Jan 31.

According to the Royal Press Office, Sultan Ibrahim will only accept weekly audiences with the Johor menteri besar, members of the state government, and other events that have been previously scheduled.

“From today onwards until I take my oath as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I will not be accepting any requests for an audience with me,” he said.

“During this time, I wish to spend quality time with my family, before undertaking this enormous responsibility and trust.”

The Conference of Rulers, at its special 263rd meeting on Oct 27 last year, elected Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective Jan 31.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, whose reign will end on Jan 30.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has also been elected the deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same five-year term.

Source : FMT