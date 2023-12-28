Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he does not mind being imprisoned for speaking about the position and future of the Malays, acknowledging that his statements about race and religion are being monitored by the authorities.

“They (the police) can charge me in court, and then I can explain myself. But they say there are laws that allow them to arrest me without having to go to court.

“I am already 98 years old. If I go to jail, it would be tough,”

Source : Malaysia Now

If my life ends in jail, so be it, says Dr M

Former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is willing to die in jail should his criticism against the government end with him being incarcerated.

“If you stick your neck out, it will be chopped.

“If that’s how my life ends, in jail, then so be it, maybe I’ll share a cell with Anwar Ibrahim,”

Source : FMT