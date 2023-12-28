Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he does not mind being imprisoned for speaking about the position and future of the Malays, acknowledging that his statements about race and religion are being monitored by the authorities.

“They (the police) can charge me in court, and then I can explain myself. But they say there are laws that allow them to arrest me without having to go to court.

“I am already 98 years old. If I go to jail, it would be tough,” 

Source : Malaysia Now

Former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is willing to die in jail should his criticism against the government end with him being incarcerated.

“If you stick your neck out, it will be chopped.

“If that’s how my life ends, in jail, then so be it, maybe I’ll share a cell with Anwar Ibrahim,”

Source : FMT

Sultan Johor Urged Anwar To Put Corrupted People In Jail Even If They Are Reaching 100 Years Old
Tun M Last Christmas : Could Be Facing At Least 20 Solid Charges & Join Daim & Najib In Prison
Mahathir Tun-Ship Title Will Be Revoke : Losing This Title Will Deprive Him Of Some Immunity – To Allow Charges , Lawsuits & Arrest
Anwar Warned Tun Daim That He Will Have Sleepless Nights - Daim Who Had Squandered The Nation’s Wealth Must Pay Back To The People

Syed Saddiq- A Corrupted Disgraced Political Hypocrite

