Pas may consider joining Pakatan Harapan based on their party strategy and the potential for receiving grants and rewards, as they are open to aligning with any party that suits their goals.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Centre for Communication and Media Studies, College of Computing, Informatics, and Media Professor Datuk Dr Ismail Sualman opined that Bersatu still encounters issues concerning sincerity and loyalty involving Pas.

However, Ismail noted that despite being members of parliament, most Pas members remain steadfast in their party allegiance and refrain from engaging in party-hopping.

“Pas demonstrates greater loyalty, sincerity, and strength compared to Bersatu, so it’s conceivable that Pas could join and collaborate with Pakatan Harapan because they have the flexibility to align with any party that suits their interests.

“Perhaps Pas members have observed that several Bersatu members, including parliamentarians, have pledged support for the Unity Government, disregarding previous agreements.

“I believe that the disregard for these agreements by some Bersatu members may contribute to Pas’s lack of seriousness towards any election,” he told Sinar Daily when contacted.

Ismail was referring to allegations of Pas’s lackluster campaigning on behalf of Perikatan Nasional (PN), which led to their defeat in the recent Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

Media reports also indicated that some Pas members were not sincere in their efforts to campaign for PN, possibly due to their disappointment at not being able to contest the state seat.

Rewards and Benefits

He added that if Pas could receive rewards and benefits, it’s possible they might consider joining Pakatan Harapan, given Pas’s unique party strategy.

“The crucial aspect is that any party can collaborate, support one another, and mutually benefit from their efforts, which could pave the way for Pas to join Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Ismail stated that if Pas members observe the coalition dynamics closely, they may notice that while Pas remains committed, members from Bersatu has already pledged support to Pakatan Harapan due to grievances such as lack of grants and budget allocations.

He said that by joining Pakatan Harapan, Pas could reap rewards that could benefit them.

“They may focus on various areas of development, such as enhancing flight connectivity from Terengganu and Kelantan directly to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

“Pakatan Harapan, now strategically considering Pas’s return to the coalition,” he added.

Ismail stressed that at the moment, Pas’s top brass, including Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, still dependent on PN or Bersatu because it’s the only party they can align with.

He said that they lack other options or specific parties to form a coalition or collaborate with.

Recently, PN failed to secure the state seat in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

‘Weak Bersatu could cost Pas votes if it stays in PN’

Pas is damaging its own image by remaining in Perikatan Nasional and stands to lose more votes, says a political analyst.

National Council of Professors fellow Professor Dr Azmi Hassan said this was because Bersatu, the coalition that is leading PN, is “very weak”.

He said, with the largest number of parliamentary seats, Pas should be leading the coalition.

“Over the past few months, we have seen that the Pas leadership is trying to portray that they control PN. I think that is one reason why they proposed putting Dr Sam (the nickname for Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar) as the prime minister.

“However, by staying in PN, or playing second fiddle to Bersatu, PN looks very weak and (Pas) is not going anywhere (progress wise),” he said.

Azmi said, currently, Bersatu holds control, placing Pas in a dilemma regarding its federal government aspirations.

“I think the ultimate political vision is for Pas to be part of or to be the federal government.

“But Pas knows that with PN, it is something impossible (to achieve). However, leaving PN and going solo seems even more improbable.

“If they go solo, they will be more friendly to the unity government,” he said.

Azmi also said there are some suggestions that Bersatu’s weakness is due to Pas’ rhetoric and extreme stance adversely affecting the former in the recent Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election on May 11.

However, he said he believes this was merely an excuse by Bersatu to divert attention from its own weaknesses within PN.

Bersatu’s weaknesses have been seen as being exacerbated by the move by six members of parliament from the party in declaring support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

The party had recently sent letters to the six — Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).

On Friday, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had said the six Bersatu “rebels” have received a letter with specific directives to respond to within 14 days.

‘If Pas joins unity govt, Malay MPs’ voices will be stronger’ – Umno Supreme Council member

Several Umno leaders suggest that Pas reconsider the invitation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to join the unity government to strengthen the voice of Malay Members of Parliament (MPs) within the ruling bloc.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said Pas should be realistic and aware that the proposal to revive Muafakat Nasional (MN) with Umno was no longer relevant.

He pointed out that MN’s official status which was registered as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the Registrar of Societies (RoS) by former Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa was already obsolete.

He said that the proposal to revive MN was also considered impossible because Pas practically lacked the ability to form a new government in the near future, even if all 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs agreed to leave the government en bloc.

“Instead of being busy thinking about how to attract Umno to join MN, why didn’t Pas just accept the invitation from PMX (Anwar) to join the unity government as offered to them before?

“Through participation in the unity government, Pas will ensure that the number of Malay Muslim representatives within the ruling bloc returns to the majority, thereby diminishing the influence of certain parties attempting to pursue agendas incongruent with the spirit of the Madani Government.

“Logically, even if the spirit of MN is successfully revived, Pas and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) are still unable to overthrow the existing government because Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has lost the support of 10 of its MPs,” he told Sinar.

The Speaker of the Pahang State Legislative Assembly said this in response to a statement by Pas spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin, predicting that the Umno-Pas relationship through MN would rekindle before the 16th General Election (GE16).

In an interesting twist, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) said it will consider joining the unity government, but that it will first need to consult the views of its other party components in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition as well as its supporters who had given overwhelming votes to both PN and PAS in recent 15th general election (GE15).

PM Anwar says unity govt still willing to talk with PAS

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly said that his administration is still willing to conduct talks with Islamist party PAS, but must draw a line when it comes to religious zealotry.

Speaking to Time magazine, he pointed to the rise of conservative rhetoric among Malaysians that stemmed from the current political environment and PAS’ increasingly hardline stance.

“On whether we are prepared to engage with them, of course we do. We must. And I’ve sent [an invitation] to them … Yes, I have been open to the idea from the beginning. After all, this is a unity government and we do what is best for our country,” he was quoted saying.

“But of course, we are going to draw a line. Islam is the religion of the federation, but this is a multi-religious country and I want every single citizen in this country, of all religious persuasions, to know that they have a place in this country.

PAS and unity government are engaged in discussions, says Fahmi

Whether PAS will join the unity government remains unknown, but discussions are being held between the two factions, said Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Prime Minister and several leaders from the Islamist party had held numerous discussions, indicating negotiations and considerations about PAS joining the unity government.

The government spokesman, however, did not deny or confirm the speculations on the matter.

“There are a lot of discussions between Mentri Besar and MP from PAS,”

