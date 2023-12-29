The relationship between the federal and Johor governments has improved under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, with even the Sultan of Johor saying he has been working very well with the head of the unity government.

“We have worked very well together. I would say it’s better than any other previous prime ministers,” he said of the relationship.

Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said he and the Prime Minister exchanged views regularly either at meetings or via phone calls.

“We consult each other and exchange ideas on how we can develop the state better,” he said.

His Majesty said he was pleased that his proposals had been given proper attention.

The Sultan has been critical of the Federal Government in the past, including saying that the state had been treated like a stepchild.

Last June, he voiced frustrations over the Federal Government’s unfulfilled promises and allocation of funds.

Sultan Ibrahim said some roads in the southern state were so bad that “even a blind man travelling in a car to Johor knows he has reached the state when the car turns into the state”.

He pointed out that he had lost his car rim when travelling from Kota Tinggi to Mersing recently.

“At least today, this government is looking into our concerns seriously,” he said.

On his expectations of the government after 100 days, he urged the leaders to clean up the system.

“Change. Clean up the whole system and clear the corrupt, no matter who they are.

“It does not matter if they are reaching 100 (years old) or not reaching 100. No excuse.

“If Najib (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) can be put in jail, what about others?”

His Majesty urged Anwar and other relevant agencies to take the action expected of them by Malaysians.

“Malaysia’s reputation has suffered because of corruption. We need to get rid of this cancer,” he said.