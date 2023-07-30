Former MCA president Dr Chua Soi Lek has reportedly described his party’s decision to stay out of the Aug 12 state elections as “extremely tragic”.

“If I were still the MCA president, I would be embarrassed,” Chua was quoted as saying by Sin Chew.

“The current state of MCA is pitiful and pathetic. Its existence is entirely nominal. A lot of members are just trying to please the party president. If MCA’s top leaders continue to maintain this attitude, the party will be doomed.”

On July 5, MCA announced that it will not contest in the elections in six states and would focus on preparing for the 16th general election. Fellow Barisan Nasional component MIC then announced that it would take a similar stand.

In March, MCA president Wee Ka Siong said the party had tasted “more defeats than victories” in those six states since 2008, adding that seat talks would be very challenging since it had no negotiation power.

Meanwhile, Chua took Wee to task over a fight that allegedly broke out during an MCA event in Selangor on Thursday night, claiming the MCA president has been silent on the matter.

According to China Press, a Sabak Bernam MCA representative had disagreed with Kapar MCA chief Song Kee Chai’s speech at the event and tried to cut him off.

While Song and his team went over to the man’s table to talk things out, the man allegedly cursed the MCA division leader, causing a fight to break out.

In a viral video of the incident, a chair was seen being thrown by one of the participants, hitting and injuring one of the men who was in the middle of the commotion.

Chua claimed that Wee was at the event and should have intervened.

Source : FMT