Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s home in Damansara was raided by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) yesterday, according to a Perikatan Nasional source.

The source told FMT that the raid on the Bersatu secretary-general’s house was conducted last night.

Yes, Hamzah’s house was raided. We do not know what was the reason behind the raid,” the source said. “Some documents were seized.

Meanwhile, a Bersatu source claimed that the raid on the PN secretary-general’s home failed to unearth anything negative on Hamzah.

This (raid) is aimed at tarnishing our name and to create a negative perception against us,” said another source.

In February, Hamzah accused Putrajaya of using the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as a political tool after the anti-graft agency froze the party’s accounts.

The former home minister later denied being involved in a RM15 million corruption case after his name was mentioned in the charges against businessman Sim Choo Thiam.

Sim was charged in May with demanding RM15 million from another businessman, Hep Kim Hong, sometime in June 2021.

The prosecution said the sum was meant as an inducement for Hamzah to assist Hep’s company, Asia Coding Sdn Bhd, to secure projects from his ministry.

Sim was also slapped with three other charges of receiving RM15 million to secure projects from the home ministry. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Hamzah, family members allegedly have bank accounts frozen by IRB

The bank accounts of opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and his family members have reportedly been frozen by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Sources suggest that this action is part of an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the connection between Bersatu’s secretary-general and a corruption case involving businessman Datuk Seri Sim Choo Thiam, which amounts to RM15 million.

Back in June, media reports emerged of a raid on Hamzah’s residence in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, conducted by the IRB due to undisclosed tax matters.

Before this incident, Hamzah had confirmed being summoned to the MACC to provide a statement about a case in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court. He asserted that the charges against the businessman, which implicated him, were an attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

On Aug 11, it was reported that Hamzah had issued a letter of demand to the government and MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki in response to the allegations linking him to the corruption case.

Based on the four corruption charges filed in May, the 63-year-old Choo was accused of soliciting and facing three charges of accepting bribes totaling RM15 million between June and July 30, 2021.

These bribes were intended to induce Hamzah, who held the position of Home Affairs Minister at the time, to facilitate Asia Coding Centre Sdn Bhd in obtaining projects from agencies under the relevant ministry.

Hamzah Zainudin’s son claims trial to accepting bribe of RM100,000

A former minister’s son who is a freelance consultant claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of accepting a bribe of RM100,000 six years ago.

Muhammad Faisal Hamzah (picture), 40, son of former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, was charged with accepting the bribe from Izmir Abd Hamid as an inducement to use his influence to have Heitech Padu Berhad appoint Syarikat Rimba Merpati and Syarikat Per My Solutions as its marketing consultants.

Those companies were paid a commission of RM700,000 after Heitech Padu was awarded a RM33 million worth of “Supply, Rental, Implementation, Training, Support and Maintenance of Security Infrastructure” tender by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

Muhammad Faisal is alleged to have committed the offence at an office lot in a shopping mall at Jalan Dutamas 1 here on March 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the bribe, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed the accused bail of RM25,000 in one surety and set July 5 for remention. Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat acted for the prosecution, while Muhammad Faisal was represented by lawyer Ravinder Singh Dhalliwal.

On April 5 last year, Muhammad Faisal and his business partner Azizul Abdul Halim were charged at the Seremban Sessions Court with nine counts of submitting false documents over cooking oil subsidies.

