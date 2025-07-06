Last year, our Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, assured Malaysians that all students who scored 10As and above, or obtained excellent results, would be guaranteed a spot in the Matriculation programme without exception.

M’sian student rejected twice for matriculation

Yet, Wang Yu Ze, a 17-year-old student from SMK Tinggi St David, Melaka, achieved an impressive 9A+ in SPM along with a near-perfect merit score of 98.99.

On top of his academic excellence, he also served as assistant head prefect and actively participated in national-level competitions.

Despite his outstanding achievements and strong co-curricular track record, Wang was rejected not once, but twice from the matriculation programme, leaving him disheartened and unsure of his next steps.

Trying to ease his family’s financial situation

In an exclusive interview with The Star, Wang explained that he didn’t just choose the programme because it’s prestigious, it’s shorter, cheaper, and helps his family’s budget. With his older brother already in uni, money’s tight.

I hoped the matriculation programme would ease my parents’ financial load. If unsuccessful, I might have to pursue a direct intake at UM Foundation, which will be financially straining.

Wang’s now anxiously waiting for JPA sponsorship results. If that falls through? He’s probably headed for UM Foundation, which, as he said, could be a serious financial weight for his family.

“I did my best, but it still wasn’t enough”

In his appeal to the Deputy Education Minister, Wang Yu Ze shared how he worked hard throughout secondary school, hoping matriculation would be his next step.

He highlighted that although the Prime Minister promised automatic matriculation for students with 10As, he was not able to register for a 10th subject.

“Despite my results and commitment, I find myself without options,” he wrote. His words reflect not just disappointment, but a larger concern many top-performing students face.

Source : Weird Kaya