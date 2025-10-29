Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, the firebrand UMNO Youth Chief, loves to strut as the self-appointed defender of Malay rights, Islam, and national dignity. But peel back the bluster, and what do you find? A selective bully who relentlessly targets Malaysian Chinese on petty issues like alcohol sales, **while staying deathly silent—or worse, protective—on scandals rotting his own backyard. It’s time to call out this two-faced charade that’s poisoning Malaysian unity for cheap political points.

Fixation on Alcohol: Bullying Chinese Schools While Raking in Billions from Sin Tax

Akmal’s latest crusade? Slamming the government for “allowing” alcohol at events in Chinese national-type primary schools (SJKC). “Is alcohol good for people now, Putrajaya?” he thunders, demanding a total ban—even in non-Muslim Chinese school compounds.

Why the obsession? Malaysian Chinese aren’t forcing booze down anyone’s throat. These are private events in their community spaces, yet Akmal paints them as moral threats, stoking racial fires just days ago. He’s done this before—bashing Tourism Ministry galas with “free-flow wine” and Chinese fundraisers.

But here’s the kicker: Malaysia profited RM10-12 BILLION annually from sin taxes on alcohol and tobacco last year—money funneled straight to health and public coffers. **Budget 2026 just hiked alcohol excise by 10%—cheers all around for revenue! Akmal? Crickets on boycotting this “haram” cash cow. Why pick endless fights with Chinese businesses and schools when booze taxes bankroll the nation? Cheap votes from the gallery, that’s why.

UMNO’s Own Moderation Slaps Akmal’s Extremism in the Face

Even UMNO ministers in Cabinet get it. During recent meetings, several UMNO ministers expressed understanding that renting out SJKC halls for private functions—including those serving alcohol—helps these independently-run schools raise critical funds. This isn’t new. For over 60 years under Barisan Nasional governance, this practice was standard—Chinese schools survived on community donations and hall rentals, with full knowledge and tolerance from UMNO-led governments.

Yet Akmal? He’s trying to out-PAS PAS, out-walaun the walauns—pushing a hardline agenda his own party rejects. UMNO’s historical moderation proves Akmal isn’t defending the party line; he’s hijacking it for extremist clout.

True Defender of Muslims? Then Why Protect the UMNO Youth Treasurer’s Sex Den?

Akmal postures as Islam’s fierce guardian. **But when his own BN Youth Treasurer, Datuk Shahrul Nasrun Kamarudin, gets blasted by his ex-wife for:

Hiring prostitutes

Subscribing to OnlyFans

Running a hidden “sex den” (rumah pelacuran)

What does Akmal do? Slaps him on the wrist with a “temporary break” from duties—”to settle personal affairs.”

No fiery speeches. No demands for police probes. No calls for resignation. Just a cozy “rest” while the stench of scandal lingers. This is zina, prostitution, and moral filth—sins that would make any “defender of Islam” explode! Yet Akmal shields his boy, confirming the “break” like it’s no biggie.

UMNO Youth Leader’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him of Hiring Hookers, Subscribing to OnlyFans?

A local entrepreneur and influencer has made explosive claims against her ex-husband, a Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth leader, alleging that he frequently hired prostitutes, subscribed to OnlyFans and kept a collection of sex toys.

These revelations, she said, were the real reason behind their divorce.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur broke her silence about her past marriage, saying she could no longer tolerate her ex-husband’s alleged infidelity and double life.

“This is a teaser of why I divorced him. He wanted to prove to netizens that he was looking for a modest and veiled woman, just to look good. In reality, he likes to subscribe to OnlyFans,” she wrote.

The entrepreneur went on to claim that her ex-husband had rented a secret place to meet women, describing it as a spot conveniently located near his friend’s office.

“He rented a special place to bring in his mistresses and prostitutes. He would go there every day during working hours because it is near his friend’s office.

“Since he could not go to hotels anymore because I had his location, he would not get caught there. And this is not even the first place; it is the second,” she alleged.

“I had his live location, so he couldn’t go to the hotels. This was the second place he rented after the first time in 2017. I suspect he was influenced by the 50 Shades of Grey movie,”

Alongside the revelations, she also uploaded photos of what appeared to be sex toys, condoms and lubricants, claiming they belonged to her ex-husband.

The influencer further shared screenshots of alleged messages from several individuals who claimed to have been hired by him.

She said her decision to come forward was triggered by recent attempts to tarnish her reputation by people close to her ex-husband.

“He just wants others to think I’m the bad one, just because I’m sexy. So, he looked for someone in a hijab. If I share the list of women he subscribed to on OnlyFans, you would cry.”

“He just wants people to think I am the bad one because I am sexy. That is his only motive, but wrong move.

“I came prepared. I am not the kind who disturbs others, but if you mess with me, that is your biggest mistake.

“So the lesson here is, do not try so hard to act righteous. No one is impressed; those who know you already know what you are really like.

“If I were to post about all your disgusting behaviour from the start until our divorce, it would not even finish in a month. So, if you know you are filthy, better stay quiet,” she added.

Akmal the Bully: From KK Mart to Penang Uncle—Chinese Are Fair Game

Akmal doesn’t just talk—he terrorizes.

KK Mart socks fiasco (March 2024): Akmal led boycotts, threats, and arson calls over Allah-printed socks. KK Mart founder Chai Kee Kan, a Malaysian Chinese , was publicly humiliated , forced to apologize on video, and faced police reports — all whipped up by Akmal’s mob. No mercy. No context. Just rage.

Akmal over Allah-printed socks. , was , forced to apologize on video, and faced — Penang flag uncle (2023): An elderly Chinese man mistakenly hung the Jalur Gemilang upside down. Akmal demanded police action, called it “insult to the nation,” and stirred online hate—the uncle was doxxed, harassed, and traumatized.

**But when UMNO Terengganu officially designed the national flag wrongly on banners (2024)? Akmal? Silent. No boycott. No “tarik kewarganegaraan.” No protest. Same with his treasurer’s sex den—zero outrage.

Scenario Non-Malay/Chinese Akmal’s UMNO/BN Insider Alcohol at Events Ban! Moral outrage! Taxes? Ka-ching! Sex Scandal Prosecute! Revoke citizenship! “Take a break, bro.” Flag Mistake Police! Dox! Harass uncle! UMNO Terengganu? Crickets. Socks with Words Boycott! Burn! Jail founder! UMNO treasurer’s OnlyFans? “Personal matter.” Akmal’s Response Protests, boycotts, mobs Silence + cover

Akmal Saleh Isn’t Defending Anyone—He’s Just Playing Racial Poker

**Akmal’s “fights” aren’t about faith or unity—they’re political theater to bully minorities and hype his base. Real hypocrisy? Protecting a treasurer wallowing in vice while demonizing Chinese over a beer at a school dinner—or an upside-down flag on a sleepy Penang morning.

Even his own UMNO ministers reject his extremism. For 60+ years, BN allowed these practices. Now Akmal wants to burn it all down—for what? To be more PAS than PAS?

Malaysians deserve better. **Call out this phony warrior. Demand equal justice—no kid gloves for UMNO crooks, no bullying for booze taxes that pay our bills, no terrorizing uncles or founders. Akmal: Put up or shut up. Your mask is off.