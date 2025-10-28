When Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tried to play moral guardian by banning alcohol at Chinese school halls, he clearly didn’t expect a full-blown backlash. He thought it would be a quick gesture to impress conservative voters — a symbolic nod to “Madani values.”

But he miscalculated. He poked the hornet’s nest, and the hornets came out in force.

Within days, Chinese education groups, alumni associations and school boards from across the country spoke out in rare unity. The outrage wasn’t about alcohol; it was about autonomy and respect. And when the noise reached boiling point, the Cabinet suddenly “clarified” that the ban doesn’t apply to Chinese school halls after all.

The U-Turn that wasn’t planned

This reversal wasn’t because of DAP’s strength in Cabinet. It wasn’t because Anthony Loke pounded the table and told Anwar off. It was because the Chinese community stood its ground, made itself heard, and refused to be bullied by moral theatrics.

The timeline says it all. Anwar first issued his alcohol directive. DAP leaders — including Loke — went quiet. For a few awkward days, there was silence from the party that claims to defend vernacular schools. Only when public outrage erupted did DAP finally appear, saying it would “consult” and “seek a compromise.” Then, as if by magic, the Cabinet reversed course.

Who really saved the day?

Let’s be honest — it wasn’t DAP. It was the community itself, united, loud, and unafraid. For all DAP’s talk about “representation,” when a real test came — one that directly touched Chinese cultural autonomy — DAP followed the crowd rather than leading it. They didn’t spearhead the resistance; they cleaned up the mess afterward. That’s not leadership. That’s damage control.

The cowardice of coalition politics

DAP’s predicament is predictable. Inside the “Madani” government, it cannot appear too assertive — not when the PM and his allies play the religious-moral card to win conservative Malay votes. So DAP walks on eggshells, trapped between angering Malay partners and disappointing its base. The result: a party that speaks in careful phrases and fights with kid gloves. Consultation does not win respect. Clarity does.

The myth of political protection

This episode shattered a dangerous illusion — that Chinese rights are protected because DAP sits in government. Protection doesn’t come from political patronage; it comes from collective unity. It wasn’t Loke’s diplomacy that changed policy; it was the uproar from parents, alumni and organisations who refused to be silenced. Every time the community shows coordinated resistance the government flinches. Every time it waits for party politicians to lead, nothing happens until nearly too late.

Anwar’s hypocrisy exposed

Anwar’s Madani administration preaches inclusivity, yet it panders to theocratic signalling and then quietly retreats when non-Malay communities push back. The alcohol fiasco exposed his double game: moral posturing for conservative optics, tactical U-turns in the face of pressure. The irony is painful — “unity in diversity” nearly collapsed over whether alumni can have a drink in a school hall.

DAP’s silence speaks volumes

While the Chinese community defended its cultural rights, DAP ministers defended the coalition’s image. Instead of drawing a red line, they acted like the coalition’s public-relations cleaner — issuing measured statements that smoothed rather than defended. That’s why so many now see DAP not as a fighter, but as a buffer: absorbing anger so Anwar’s administration can sidestep accountability. DAP holds power without authority, influence without courage.

A hard truth and a clear choice

This episode must be a wake-up call. Voters are not slaves of politicians; we are their masters. We give them our votes — and with those votes comes power. Which party best serves and protects our rights gets our support. If we could bring down MCA overnight when it failed us, we can do the same to DAP if it betrays our interests. Electoral discipline is our ultimate leverage: votes can be withheld, redistributed or weaponised. Parties in power must remember who signs their paychecks — the electorate.

The lesson

If the Chinese community wants to protect its rights, it cannot rely solely on any single party. It must rely on itself: organised, strategic, unapologetic. The alcohol controversy proved that a united community forces change; waiting for politicians to find courage is a recipe for disappointment.

Final shot

The alcohol issue wasn’t just about drinks. It was about dignity, autonomy and the right to say: you do not get to define our culture for us. Anwar’s U-turn proved that ordinary people still hold real leverage. DAP’s silence proved that even with Cabinet seats, fear can outweigh principle.

Malaysia changes only when people stop asking for permission and start acting like owners of their own future. If we act decisively at the ballot box and in civic life, no politician — not MCA, not DAP, not anyone — can take our rights for granted.

SJKC has rented out their halls to the public for DECADES. until today there has been ZERO incident of “getting drunk within school compounds”, ZERO incidents of minors being served alcohol, ZERO incidents of students being influenced to drink

An Open Appeal to the Government: Reject PAS-Style Moral Policing and Embrace Fairness

For decades under Barisan Nasional, Chinese schools faced no restrictions on renting out premises after hours for private adult events—often involving alcohol—to raise much-needed funds. These events were never for students; they were strictly for adults, held outside school hours. Yet today, under pressure from PAS-influenced politics, even this modest fundraising avenue is under threat.

Chinese schools have long been shortchanged. With only 1,446 vernacular schools nationwide, they receive a mere RM20–45 million annually—barely enough to keep the lights on when divided among them. In stark contrast:

MARA and UiTM each receive RM2 billion yearly.

and each receive yearly. Sekolah Agama under JAKIM get RM2.6 billion annually.

This is not equality. This is systemic disparity.

If the government truly wishes to impose an alcohol ban on private events at Chinese schools, then provide fair funding first. Do not cripple community self-reliance while denying equitable support.

And if alcohol is deemed haram, then separate the sin tax. Billions in alcohol and gambling revenue flow into federal coffers—much of it from non-Bumiputera consumers. Why punish one community’s institutions while profiting from their contributions?

Stop the hypocrisy. Reject PAS-style moral overreach. Fund all schools fairly—or let communities sustain themselves without interference.

The Chinese education system has survived on resilience, not handouts. Treat it with respect, not selective outrage.

Resolve ‘greater threats’ in schools, like bullying, Anwar told

A Sarawakian activist has called on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to resolve recurring issues plaguing schools, such as bullying, instead of entertaining “controversies” drummed up by the opposition.

Peter John Jaban said violence in schools and moral decay among students were “far greater threats” to the education of children and national values than the matter of alcohol served at dinners held to raise funds for school repairs.

“The prime minister needs to stop pandering to the string of complaints by PAS representatives,” he said in a statement, referring to the criticisms the party had raised over the serving of alcohol on Malaysia Airlines flights, functions and fundraising dinners at schools.

“He needs to make clear that the nation’s educational rules and philosophy revolve around religious and racial tolerance.”

Commenting on the controversy, Peter said that nobody was actively campaigning for the consumption of alcohol in schools.

He said that in many parts of rural Sarawak, school halls and their compounds were not just learning centres, but also the “heart of the community” used for gatherings and fundraising dinners to repair damaged classrooms and facilities.

“Do we not believe that our school administrations can be trusted to regulate consumption of alcohol wisely? Do we really believe that alumni associations are renting school premises to have wild, alcohol-fuelled gatherings?” he said.

Source : FMT