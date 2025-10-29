In Malaysia’s ongoing discourse on economic equity, a persistent narrative has emerged, particularly from certain political quarters like the ultra-Malay faction within PAS, that paints non-Bumiputera communities – primarily ethnic Chinese and Indians – as the primary culprits behind Malay poverty and economic inequality. This rhetoric, often amplified through fiery speeches and social media campaigns, creates an imaginary enemy out of fellow Malaysians, framing the struggle as a zero-sum battle between Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera. Supporters are urged to view non-Bumiputera as hoarders of wealth, obstructing the path to prosperity for the majority. But this is a dangerous distortion of the facts. It’s time to confront the truth with hard data: non-Bumiputera equity ownership has plummeted from around 70% in the pre-New Economic Policy (NEP) era to just 25% today, while foreign equity has ballooned to 45.5% and shows no signs of slowing.

Malays aren’t getting richer, non-Malays are getting squeezed, and foreigners are reaping the rewards. This isn’t empowerment; it’s a lose-lose for all Malaysians. Instead of pitting brother against brother, we must unite under a Malaysian agenda: local ownership versus foreign dominance. Focusing on Bumiputera vs. non-Bumiputera only funnels the spillover benefits to outsiders. Meritocracy, without this divisive lens, would at least ensure that hard work rewards Malaysians first – not foreigners.

The Hard Facts: A Historical Plunge in Local Equity, Foreign Gains at Everyone’s Expense

To understand the betrayal of the NEP’s original promise – eradicating poverty and restructuring society without alienating communities – let’s examine the data on corporate equity ownership, primarily based on market value shares in Bursa Malaysia and broader corporate holdings as reported by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and Ministry of Economy. The NEP, launched in 1971 amid the ashes of the 1969 racial riots, set ambitious targets: 30% equity for Bumiputera (up from ~2%), 40% for non-Bumiputera (down from ~70%), and 30% for foreigners. The goal was balance, not blame. But five decades later, the reality is starkly different, with foreign investors – not non-Bumiputera – as the biggest winners.

Here’s a snapshot of the trends, drawn from official EPU reports, RMK (Rancangan Malaysia) documents, and recent analyses up to 2024 (no major 2025 updates yet, but trends persist):

Year/Period Bumiputera (%) Non-Bumiputera (%) Foreign (%) Key Notes/Source 1970 (Pre-NEP) ~2% ~63-70% (Chinese ~63%, Indian ~1%) ~30% Dominance of non-Bumiputera due to historical trade roles; Bumiputera largely agrarian. (EPU Historical Data) 1990 (End of NEP Phase 1) ~20-23% ~35-40% ~30-35% NEP targets nearly met for non-Bumiputera; initial Bumiputera gains via trusts like PNB. But nominee holdings masked true distribution. (RMK-6) 2000 ~19-20% ~35% ~35-40% Post-Asian Financial Crisis; foreigners bought low. Stagnation begins. (EPU Mid-Term Review) 2010 ~23% ~34% ~37% Peak relative stability; but FDI liberalization accelerates foreign inflows. (9th Malaysia Plan) 2015 16.2% 30.7% 45.3% Sharp foreign surge post-Global Financial Crisis recovery; locals squeezed. (EPU 2015 Report) 2019-2024 (Latest Available) 17.2-18.4% 25% 45.5% No significant change; Bumiputera stuck below 30% target. Includes PNB assets (RM349 billion as of Dec 2024, ~10% of Bursa cap). Nominee/Other: 12.3%. (EPU 2023; Kongres Ekonomi Bumiputera 2024; Teraju Reports)

Key Insights from the Data:

Non-Bumiputera Decline: From Dominance to Decline. In 1970, non-Bumiputera held the lion’s share due to colonial-era economic structures, but this was never sustainable or fair. By design, NEP redistributed ~45% away from them over decades – through mandatory 30% Bumiputera allocations in IPOs, scholarships, and contracts. Yet, their share didn’t stabilize at the targeted 40%; it eroded further to 25% by 2019, per EPU figures. Crises like 1997-98 and COVID-19 forced sales at depressed prices, while policies like privatization caps (foreign max 25% in some cases, but often waived) favored inflows elsewhere. This isn’t “hoarding” – it’s erosion. Non-Bumiputera households have seen wealth stagnation or decline, with median incomes barely keeping pace with inflation (e.g., Chinese median household income: RM7,210/month in 2022 vs. RM5,940 for Indians, per DOSM).

In 1970, non-Bumiputera held the lion’s share due to colonial-era economic structures, but this was never sustainable or fair. By design, NEP redistributed ~45% away from them over decades – through mandatory 30% Bumiputera allocations in IPOs, scholarships, and contracts. Yet, their share didn’t stabilize at the targeted 40%; it eroded further to 25% by 2019, per EPU figures. Crises like 1997-98 and COVID-19 forced sales at depressed prices, while policies like privatization caps (foreign max 25% in some cases, but often waived) favored inflows elsewhere. This isn’t “hoarding” – it’s erosion. Non-Bumiputera households have seen wealth stagnation or decline, with median incomes barely keeping pace with inflation (e.g., Chinese median household income: RM7,210/month in 2022 vs. RM5,940 for Indians, per DOSM). Bumiputera Stagnation: The 30% Mirage. Despite trillions in allocations (e.g., RM1.5 trillion in Bumiputera programs since 1971), ownership hovers at 17-18%. Why? Leakages via cronies, GLC inefficiencies (e.g., Khazanah’s RM5.1 billion profit in 2024 mostly reinvested abroad), and nominee complexities hide true holdings. Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli noted in March 2024 at the Bumiputera Economic Congress that the 30% target is outdated – we need focus on control and participation, not just shares. PNB’s 86% Bumiputera investors (13 million accounts) is progress, but it’s collective, not individual wealth-building.

Foreign Boom: The Unseen Beneficiary. Foreign equity exploded from ~30% to 45.5% between 1970 and 2019, driven by liberal FDI policies (e.g., 100% foreign ownership in manufacturing/services since 2000s). MITI data shows FDI inflows hit RM72.3 billion in 2023, up from RM48.1 billion in 2021. Sectors like tech and EVs (RM2.77 billion allocation in Budget 2024) attract giants like Intel and Tesla, often with minimal local spillovers. The 70-30 foreign-Bumiputera split in sensitive sectors (e.g., transport, per APAD licenses) is enforced, but in open ones, foreigners dominate. Projections? With ASEAN’s growth and ringgit weakness, foreign share could hit 50% by 2030, per ISEAS analyses.

This isn’t abstract: Malaysians of all stripes are poorer for it. Household debt is at 93% of GDP (2024), inequality (Gini 0.41) persists, and wealth gaps widen – not between ethnicities, but between locals and globals. Non-Malays lose ground without privileges; Malays gain theoretically but see little trickle-down (e.g., 40% rural Bumiputera poverty rate, DOSM 2023).

Manufacturing Enemies While Foreigners Win

PAS’s ultra-Malay wing, with its “Ketuanan Melayu” absolutism, perpetuates this ethnic binary daily – from rallies decrying “Chinese dominance” to policies limiting non-Bumiputera in trade (e.g., 30% Bumiputera quota in wholesale). It’s a lie that sustains power: blame the neighbor, not the system. But facts expose it. By obsessing over non-Bumiputera “threats,” we ignore how these caps create vacuums filled by foreigners. Example: In property deals over RM20 million from Bumiputera sellers, non-Bumiputera buyers need 30% Bumiputera equity (EPU rule, as in Gadang Holdings’ 2024 rejection). Result? Deals stall or pivot to foreign funds, who bypass via JVs.

This zero-sum ethnic focus is self-defeating. As Lim Teck Ghee highlighted in 2006 (and echoed in 2021 FMT op-eds), stats are “charades” – nominee bundling understates Bumiputera while overemphasizing ethnic divides. The real loser? Malaysian sovereignty. Foreign entities like sovereign funds (e.g., Singapore’s Temasek) control key assets, repatriating profits (RM100+ billion annually, est. BNM).

Meritocracy with Unity

End ethnic quotas in education/business; reward skills. Non-Bumiputera growth isn’t a threat – it’s a buffer against foreign takeovers. United, we hit 70% local ownership; divided, foreigners feast.

PAS and like-minded ultras: Stop lying to your supporters. The enemy isn’t the non-Bumiputera family next door, scraping by with 25% equity after decades of sacrifice. It’s the foreign boardroom siphoning our future. Let’s build a Malaysia where merit lifts all – Bumiputera, non-Bumiputera, together against the world. Because in division, we all lose; in unity, we win back our economy. The data demands it; our shared prosperity depends on it.

Why Do Hardline Waluan Supporters Cheer When Non-Malays Suffer – While Foreigners Get Richer?

Let’s ask the uncomfortable questions the ultras refuse to answer:

Are Non-Malays Not Malaysian Too? We bleed the same red, pay the same taxes, and die for the same flag. Yet every time a Chinese or Indian business shrinks, certain Waluan keyboards explode with “Finally, Melayu menang!” – as if our GDP is a football match. Zero-Sum Delusion = National Suicide They celebrate non-Bumi equity down 45% (70% → 25%) like it’s a trophy. Reality check: Foreigners up 15% (30% → 45.5%) in the same breath.

in market value (Bursa 2024 est.) . When non-Bumis circulate money locally: +RM 1 spent = RM 2.50 GDP multiplier (DOSM Input-Output Table 2022)

(DOSM Input-Output Table 2022) 75% of non-Bumis are M40/B40 (DOSM 2023) – they spend locally, hire locals, pay RM 48 billion in personal income tax yearly. Foreigners? Repatriate RM 100+ billion profits annually (BNM 2024).

Celebrating non-Bumi poverty = cheering money flight to Singapore, London, New York.

“Malay Success” Measured by Others’ Failure? This is the crab-in-bucket mentality: pull the guy above you down so you look taller. Data slaps it in the face:

T20 households : Only 18% non-Bumi vs 78% Bumi in GLC/GLIC exec roles (Teraju 2024).

: Only vs (Teraju 2024). Non-Bumi uni intake : <15% of public uni seats despite >50% of STPM top-scorers (MOHE 2023).

: despite (MOHE 2023). Business loans: MARA/TEKUN = RM 12 billion (Bumi-only); SME Bank non-Bumi allocation = <8%.

They work 3× harder, pay full taxes, and never play victim. When their equity shrinks? Silence. No riots. No sob stories. Just grind.

Why Pick Fights with Fellow Malaysians – But Hug Foreign Tycoons?

Tesla, Microsoft, Google : 100% foreign ownership allowed.

: 100% foreign ownership allowed. Local non-Bumi SME: Must give 30% equity to Bumi or lose government contracts. Result? Foreigners buy the 30% at fire-sale prices via JVs. Waluan logic: “Better a Singapore fund owns it than Ah Chong.”

After 67 Years of Independence – Still No Malaysian Agenda?

Bumiputera Agenda : Spoken every year since 1957.

: Spoken every year since 1957. Malaysian Agenda: Mentioned in speeches… then forgotten. Imagine if we flipped the script:

“Us vs The World” – 70% local equity (Bumi + non-Bumi pooled) Meritocracy + Unity – Top 1% talent regardless of race, competing with Shenzhen, not Shah Alam.

China did it: Han Chinese + minorities = 1.4 billion vs the world. We do it: Malay + Chinese + Indian + Kadazan = 33 million vs the world.

Evil-Hearted? Or Just Brainwashed? The ultras aren’t evil – they’re addicted to the drug of ethnic victimhood. Every time a non-Bumi succeeds, it’s framed as “stolen Malay wealth”.

Truth: No non-Bumi robbed a sen from Felda, PNB, or Tabung Haji. But foreign funds own 45.5% of Bursa – and zero accountability.

Non-Bumi equity ↓45% → Foreigners ↑15% = RM 1.2 TRILLION LOST

75% non-Bumis = M40/B40 → spend locally, create jobs

Zero-sum hate = money flight

Unleash non-Bumis + meritocracy = 70% Malaysian equity

Us vs The World > Bumi vs Non-Bumi

Stop suppressing talent. Start competing globally.