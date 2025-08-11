According to Norman Radzuan , Kenapa Cina buat kita kecoh, Melayu buat kita diam?

KITA KENA ADIL JIKA MAHU DIHORMATI

Isu bendera ini bukan baru… malah dlm majlis sukan antarabangsa juga berlaku insiden seperti ini. Isu begini sepatutnya ditangani dgn baik bukan dipolitikkan.

Saya memang benci dgn isu ini dan mereka yg tidak prihatin dgn Jalur Gemilang kita. Cuma kita sebagai org Islam wajib adil utk bangsa lain melihat Islam ini bukan agama yg anti agama lain, bukan agama tiada keadilan kepada manusia.

Benarkah kita rakyat Malaysia dibuli kerana bendera terbalik ini? Atau kita org Islam sedang membuli mereka yg bukan Melayu???

Viral photo of upside-down Jalur Gemilang at police HQ from 2016: Cops. Seremban police have clarified that a viral image showing the Malaysian flag being flown upside-down at the district police headquarters is not a recent incident

Berlaku di balai Perak, berlaku di Masjid Kota Damansara, berlaku tadika Pasti, berlaku di Sarawak, … tetapi kenapa kita memilih jika org Cina lakukan kita perbesarkan atau menjadi batu api.

Nak tanya… adakah di negara ini orang Melayu boleh buat apa sahaja tetapi bangsa lain dianggap kurang ajar, pembuli dan sebagainya?

Kita kata kita beriman kpd Allah… solat tak tinggal tetapi kita tidak peduli apa yg Allah minta? Ingat bukan amalan kamu itu jaminan ke syurga tetapi ketakwaan dan byk Allah pesan dlm Al Quran… BERTAKWA DAN ADIL

“ Wahai org2 yg beriman, jadilah kamu penegak (kebenaran) kerana ALLAH (dan) saksi2 (yg bertindak) dgn adil. Janganlah kebencianmu terhadap suatu kaum mendorong kamu untuk berlaku tidak adil. Berlakulah adil kerana (adil) itu lebih dekat kepada takwa. Bertakwalah kepada ALLAH. Sesungguhnya ALLAH Maha Teliti terhadap apa yang kamu kerjakan,”

Sebenarnya jika kita terpaling tentang isu2 seperti bendera atas dasar perkauman…percayalah sebenarnya anda sudah terpengaruh dan dirosakkan dgn pemikiran kebencian perkauman iaitu yg dibenci oleh agama tanpa kita sedari.

Manakan tidak di mana kita ketika Masjid Kota Damansara atau tadika ‘membuli’ rakyat Malaysia? Sb itu kita kena adil… apa perasaan anda ketika kecil dahulu ibu bapa kita tidak adil dgn diri kita berbanding adik beradik yg lain???

Ingatlah org bukan Islam tidak membaca Al Quran tetapi mereka melihat Islam daripada kita sebagai org Islam.

Adakah mereka akn tertarik dgn akhlak kita yg tidak adil dan membenci bangsa lain?

Sumber : Norman Radzuan

All parties are reminded not to rush to make assumptions regarding the recent viral incident in which the Malaysian flag was displayed upside down, says Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pic).

The National Unity Minister said the act of displaying the Malaysian flag upside down is inappropriate and contrary to the proper protocol for flying the national flag as stipulated in the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, but the actual cause of the incident must first be determined.

“In the spirit of unity, we should not hastily make assumptions before the results of a complete investigation are available,” he said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (Aug 11).

Aaron said the incident could have been intentional or due to an error or public ignorance about the correct way to fly the Jalur Gemilang.

Resolve flag blunder issue via law, not UMNO Youth’s “selective mob justice” manner

THE national level DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) strongly condemn the statement of UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh who urged the public to “visit” a business premise located in Kepala Batas, Penang “to right” the issue of the Jalur Gemilang being hung upside down.

This action not only gives the impression that Dr Akmal wants to act like an authority but such an approach itself does not uphold the rule of law.

National DAPSY therefore slams the hypocritical and double-standard attitude shown by Dr Akmal on the Jalur Gemilang issue.

Has the Melaka state EXCO ever mobilised the public to “visit” the Education Ministry (MOE) and the Terengganu PAS headquarters which have also committed mistakes of a similar nature?

The answer is negative which clearly shows how hypocritical the current UMNO Youth chief is.

Malaysia is a constitutional country based on the rule of law. Any action that violates the law or regulations – including blunders in the flying of the Jalur Gemilang – should be dealt with according to existing procedures and regulations, not through actions that involve intimidation or ‘mob justice’.

‘Political gimmick’

Patriotic awareness cannot be fostered through threats but through consistent education.

DAPSY insists that action should be taken against lawbreakers in a manner consistent with the law.

However, the act of magnifying the issue and mobilising the public to “teach the perpetrators a lesson” is just a political gimmick that does not benefit national unity. A representative of the people should play a role in uniting the people, not causing tension.

DAPSY believes that errors in flying the national flag constitutes an action that must be punished according to the law.

However, what is dangerous to the society today is the attitude of some politicians like Dr Akmal who chooses to politicise such issues for personal gain.

Our country does not need “moral police”; instead, Malaysia needs leaders who prioritise peace, harmony and the integrity of the law.

On this note, National DAPSY calls on all parties, especially Dr Akmal who has repeatedly divided the multi-racial community, to stop the culture of confrontational politics which only creates hatred and division.

Our country will be more developed if we use the methods of dialogue, continuous education and willingness to obey the law.

Source : Focus

PAS Apologises for Jalur Gemilang Design Error on Event Poster, Says It was an “Unintentional Technical Issue”

PAS Terengganu has issued a public apology for a design error on its “Himpunan Teguh Memimpin Terengganu (TMT) 2025” event teaser poster, which featured a Malaysian flag with an incorrect number of points on its star.

The error was spotted by Malaysians online after the event teaser poster was shared by Terengganu Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Ir Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, with many calling him and the party out for the error.

Specifically, netizens noticed that the Jalur Gemilang, which was put on the left side of the PAS flag, had only 11 points on the “Federal Star” instead of 14 points.

In case you’re not familiar, the 14-point star on the Jalur Gemilang, known as the “Federal Star”, is symbolic of the unity of Malaysia’s 13 member states and the federal territories.

Besides that, the logo also features 12 red-and-white stripes instead of 14, which is meant to represent the equal status in the federation for the 13 member states and the federal territories.

Following the backlash, PAS Terengganu took to its official Facebook page to issue a public apology and rectify the error.

In the post, the Himpunan TMT 2025 secretariat “expressed its deepest appreciation and thanks” to those who pointed out the Jalur Gemilang error on the Himpunan TMT 2025 teaser logo design.

“We would like to express our sincere apologies to all citizens and supporters for the unintentional technical error and have taken immediate action to withdraw the use of the logo.”