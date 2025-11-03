In the grand theater of historical revisionism, few acts can rival the sheer audacity of claiming that ancient Malays didn’t just participate in world history—they dominated it with superpowers straight out of a comic book. Enter Prof. Dr. Solehah Yaacob, a lecturer in Arabic language and literature at Malaysia’s prestigious International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), who recently treated her audience to a lecture that would make even the most fervent flat-Earther blush.

According to her, the Romans—those seafaring conquerors who built an empire on triremes and aqueducts—were bumbling landlubbers until wise Malays sailed into the Mediterranean and handed them the blueprints for proper shipbuilding. Oh, and while we’re rewriting the classics, let’s not forget that these same Malays could fly, taught the Romans how to hoist a sail without capsizing, and even shipped iron ore to the Vikings for their dragon-prowed longships. Because why stop at one impossibility when you can stack them like a Jenga tower of pseudohistory?

Picture this: It’s around 500 BCE, give or take a millennium (details are fuzzy in these narratives). Julius Caesar’s ancestors are still figuring out how to tie knots without turning into a human pretzel, when suddenly—whoosh!—a delegation of airborne Malays descends from the clouds, capes fluttering like oversized batik sarongs.

“Fear not, toga-wearing amateurs,” they proclaim in flawless Latin (picked up during a layover in ancient Alexandria). “We’ve mastered the art of the junk ship and levitation. Here’s how you build a vessel that won’t sink faster than your Senate’s ethics.” The grateful Romans, fresh off their first failed attempt at a raft (which ended with half the crew in the Tiber, practicing synchronized swimming), etch the instructions on a scroll titled De Malay Navigatio: How to Not Look Like Fools on Water. Fast-forward a few centuries, and voilà— the Roman navy is born, all thanks to tips from folks who allegedly commuted to class via jetpack.

But wait, there’s more! Prof. Yaacob’s historical remix doesn’t end with Mediterranean makeovers. She posits that ancient Malay ironworking sites—presumably powered by the same anti-gravity tech—were the unsung suppliers to those horn-helmeted Norsemen raiding from Scandinavia to Sicily. I

magine Leif Erikson, axe in hand, pausing mid-plunder to check the label: “Made in Nusantara—Guaranteed to Cleave Skulls or Your Beri-beri Back.” The Vikings, ever pragmatic, must have bartered for this exotic ore during pit stops in the South China Sea, swapping mead recipes for smelted steel. “Skål to the flying forge-masters!” they’d toast, before sailing home to compose sagas about the “Malay Midgardsormr”—a mythical serpent that wasn’t a serpent at all, but just a really long cargo ship delivering ingots.

And the flying? Ah, the pièce de résistance. In a nod to X-Men meets Sejarah Melayu, Prof. Yaacob suggests ancient Malays possessed supernatural flight capabilities, perhaps honed during inter-island commutes or evading colonial taxes centuries early. Were they jetting off to tutor Confucius on “flying kung fu” (a claim that popped up in related critiques)? Or zipping to Rome for impromptu sailing seminars?

One shudders to think of the carbon footprint—though, to be fair, zero-emissions levitation beats any modern airline. Scholars from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) have since issued a collective facepalm, urging a return to “disciplined” history before someone claims Malays invented the pyramids as beach cabanas.

Now, let’s pause for a reality check, lest we all book tickets to the Malaysian History Museum expecting a Da Vinci Code sequel. Actual historians—those pesky folks with peer-reviewed journals and carbon-dating kits—point out that Roman shipbuilding evolved from Phoenician and Greek influences, with nary a batik sail in sight. Viking iron? Sourced from bog ore in Scandinavia and traded via Baltic routes, not some trans-equatorial express. And flying humans? That’s still the domain of Red Bull and physics-defying daredevils, not Bronze Age Southeast Asians. These claims, while entertaining, smack of “ketuanan Melayu” on steroids—a nationalist fever dream where Malays aren’t just indigenous heroes, but global superheroes retrofitted into every timeline.

One can’t help but chuckle at the irony: IIUM, a beacon of Islamic scholarship, now synonymous with scholarship that’s… well, sky-high in ambition if not accuracy. It’s the academic equivalent of claiming your grandma invented Wi-Fi because she once yelled across the village. Malaysia, already navigating global perceptions with grace (think durians and diplomatic deftness), doesn’t need its universities exporting embarrassment faster than a proton-powered budget airline. Prof. Yaacob’s intentions might stem from a passion to elevate Malay heritage—and who could fault that?—but when it veers into fanfiction territory, it risks turning legitimate pride into punchlines.

So, what’s the takeaway? History is a shared tapestry, woven from facts, not whimsy. If Malays did teach the world a thing or two—be it spices, shadow puppets, or sheer resilience—let’s celebrate it with evidence, not elevators to the stratosphere. Until then, we’ll stick to grounded truths: Romans built ships (with help from nearer neighbors), Vikings forged their own fate, and flying? Leave that to birds, billionaires, and the occasional overzealous professor. As for Malaysia’s laughing stock status? Consider this article a gentle nudge: Time to clip those wings and sail back to reality.

Adding to the Hall of Historical Hilarity: The Malay Second Oldest DNA Debacle

To weave in this gem of genetic grandeur, I’ve suggested a new section for your article right after the Vikings bit (or as a standalone sidebar for extra punch). It keeps the mocking tone light, absurd, and tied to the overall theme of Malaysian academia’s wildest what-ifs. Here’s a draft of the section, complete with satirical pointers that poke fun at the claims without pulling punches. Feel free to tweak for flow!

But hold onto your lab coats, because the rewrite train doesn’t stop at iron ingots and imperial fleets—oh no, it chugs straight into the double helix! Fast-forward to 2018, when historian Zaharah Sulaiman dropped a bombshell at a public forum that could only be described as Jurassic Park meets Malay Pride: Malays boast the “second oldest Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) in the world” (right after Africans, naturally), all thanks to a mysteriously misquoted 2013 Human Genome Organisation (HUGO) study.

Forget Neanderthals scraping by in caves; apparently, ancient Malays were out here with DNA so vintage, it’s basically fossil fuel for the family tree.

Zaharah’s narrative? Proto-Malays (the Semang and Senoi, for the uninitiated) didn’t just migrate—they pioneered the express lane from Africa’s cradle to Sundaland (hello, Southeast Asia), clocking in at a spry 63,000 years old, while those upstart Chinese mtDNA kids are a mere 43,000. And get this: These genetic trailblazers didn’t stop at settling Champa (modern Vietnam/Cambodia)—they hopped up to seed Chinese civilization, Greek roots, and probably whispered the periodic table to Mendel while they were at it. Sanskrit? Pfft, that “borrowed” from India? Au contraire—Malays gifted it to the subcontinent via Persian pit stops.

Cue the eye-rolls from actual geneticists, who swiftly debunked this as a cherry-picked, mtDNA-myth mashup. (Pro tip: mtDNA is a tiny maternal snippet—0.00005% of your genes—not a time machine for rewriting ethnogenesis.) HUGO folks? They flat-out denied the 2013 study ever existed, calling it “absurd” and “fictitious” faster than you can say “peer review.”

mtDNA: The Family Heirloom That’s Not a Crown Jewel Picture mtDNA as that one quirky aunt’s locket—passed down mom-to-daughter, full of sentimental value, but utterly useless for claiming “oldest ethnicity” bragging rights. It’s hyper-mutable and ignores dad’s side (or the other 99.99995% of your genome). Claiming Malays are “second oldest” based on this is like saying your grandma’s antique teacup proves she’s the original human—adorable, but archaeologists are snickering

The Phantom 2013 HUGO Study: Ghostbusting Genetics Zaharah swore by this “bombshell” report on Semang/Senoi migrants jet-setting to Champa and beyond. Reality? HUGO’s actual 2011/2014 papers barely mention Malays, let alone crown them mtDNA monarchs. No Champa cameos, no “Out of Sundaland” origin story—it’s like citing a Harry Potter novel as proof of wizard genes. Bonus mockery: If this study existed, it’d be in every textbook by now… or at least on Wikipedia.

From Sundaland to the Stars: Migration or Mythical Road Trip? Sure, early humans trekked out of Africa ~60,000–75,000 years ago, hitting Southeast Asia early. But tagging that as “Malay DNA supremacy” skips the pesky detail that modern Malays are a Austronesian remix, not direct descendants of those Negrito nomads. It’s like claiming Italians invented pasta because Romans had aqueducts—technically connected, hilariously off-base. And seeding China and Greece? Next up: Malays taught dinosaurs to roar.

The following were the academicians who were involved in the Human Genome Organisation and have since rebutted historian Zaharah Sulaiman’s assertion:

— Prof Dr Maude E Phipps, Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Monash University Malaysia, Founder member of National Bioethics Council ([email protected])

— Prof Dr Hoh Boon Peng, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, UCSI University Malaysia (KL campus). ([email protected])

— Prof Dr Stephen Oppenheimer, School of Anthropology and Museum of Ethnography, Oxford University, UK. ([email protected])

— Prof Dato’ Dr Mahani Mansor-Clyde, Former Professor of Genetics, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Past President of the Genetics Society of Malaysia and Past Chairperson of National Bioethics Council ([email protected])

— Dr Farhang Aghakhanian, Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Monash University Malaysia. ([email protected])