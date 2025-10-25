Pornography is popular in the east coast states of Terengganu and Kelantan, judging from the amount of time spent on a porn streaming website with users in Kuala Terengganu clocking in the most minutes.Statistics by online adult video company Pornhub revealed that Internet users in Kuala Terengganu spent an average of 12 minutes and 58 seconds looking at or searching for visual pornography. Internet users in Kuala Lumpur were the second highest (12:29 minutes), followed by Kota Baru and Miri (both at 12:27 minutes).The average time spent browsing pornography in these four cities were higher than the average time for Malaysia itself (12:05 minutes).

The Philippines topped the Pornhub list as one of the highest or longest Pornhub users in the world.

Other Asean countries were Myanmar (10:54 minutes), Indonesia (10:11), Singapore (9:50), Brunei (9:45), Laos (8:28), Vietnam (8:24), Thailand (8:15) and Cambodia (8:07).

Pornhub vice-president Corey Price told The Star that some countries may have charted longer time periods per visit because users took time to search for the kind of videos according to their preference.

He said this was not surprising, given the “amount of variety on our site,” he was quoted as saying.

Price added that it was also possible that the length of time spent could have been increased by certain users watching a specific video for a longer period.

“In order to prove that, however, you’d need to cross check those numbers with number of page views per visit,” Price said.

The figures for Malaysia are part of global Pornhub report compiled recently.

It issued an infographic titled “Who Lasts Longest” which detailed the average time spent on its website by users around the world.

Source : Yahoo