In the swirling vortex of Malaysian politics, few spectacles rival the performative outrage of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and its die-hard “walaun” supporters. As Donald Trump settles into his second term in the White House—amid global tremors from his “America First” policies—PAS has ramped up its anti-US rhetoric. Calls for boycotts, protests against perceived Western imperialism, and fiery sermons on Islamic purity echo from Kelantan to Terengganu. Yet, scratch the surface, and you’ll find a glaring chasm between their words and wallets. This isn’t just inconsistency; it’s a masterclass in hypocrisy. From launching a superapp tied to an American financial giant to binge-watching porn on US servers, PAS’s moral posturing crumbles under the weight of its own contradictions. Let’s unpack the farce.

mgid.com, 158473, DIRECT, d4c29acad76ce94f rubiconproject.com, 9655, RESELLER, 0bfd66d529a55807 google.com, pub-2441454515104767, RESELLER, f08c47fec0942fa0 google.com, pub-2441454515104767, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0 zetaglobal.net, 891, RESELLER amxrtb.com, 105199731, RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com, 703273072, RESELLER appnexus.com,15941,RESELLER lijit.com, 349013, DIRECT, fafdf38b16bf6b2b onetag.com, 7cd9d7c7c13ff36, DIRECT improvedigital.com, 1944, RESELLER amxrtb.com, 105199704, DIRECT pubmatic.com, 161673, RESELLER, 5d62403b186f2ace pubmatic.com, 161674, RESELLER, 5d62403b186f2ace sonobi.com, 4dd284a06a, RESELLER, d1a215d9eb5aee9e video.unrulymedia.com, 926913262, RESELLER smartadserver.com, 4577, RESELLER, 060d053dcf45cbf3 33across.com, 0013300001hSPhhAAG, DIRECT, bbea06d9c4d2853c adyoulike.com, c1cb20fa2bbc39a8f2ec564ac0c157f7, DIRECT adyoulike.com, a15d06368952401cd3310203631cb18b, RESELLER videoheroes.tv, 212716, RESELLER, 064bc410192443d8 mobupps.com, c74d97b01eae257e44aa9d5bade97baf33148, RESELLER adasta.it, 176, RESELLER screencore.io, 292, DIRECT

Swiping for Supremacy: The Mastercard-Powered Superapp

Picture this: PAS, the self-proclaimed guardians of Islamic finance and anti-Western sentiment, unveils its shiny new digital empire. In October 2023, the party launched MyOnePas, a “superapp” boasting everything from prayer times and qibla directions to party donations and—wait for it—an integrated e-wallet linked to a physical Mastercard. Yes, Mastercard, the New York-based behemoth that’s as American as apple pie (or in this case, as American as the iPhones PAS youth flaunt at rallies).

Organizers hailed it as a “groundbreaking” tool for members to “contribute seamlessly.” But in 2025, with Trump back in power and PAS leaders decrying US “arrogance” on everything from Gaza to global trade, this partnership reeks of selective amnesia. How do you protest the “Great Satan” while pocketing fees from its payment networks? If PAS truly wants to boycott America, why not mint Hadi Awang’s long-dreamed-of dinar emas and build a blockchain on Sharia-compliant servers? Instead, they’re funneling walaun donations through the same system that powers Trump’s Mar-a-Lago gift shop. Walk the talk, or at least swipe with some shame.

Digital Duplicity: Anti-Trump Rants on American Platforms

PAS’s anti-Trump crusade thrives on social media—Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, all proudly American. PAS-affiliated pages and influencers flood these platforms with videos of protests, anti-Israel chants, and memes slamming Trump’s policies. One viral post from a PAS youth wing account called for a “global jihad against Zionist-American aggression”—shared via WhatsApp, another US creation. These rants are typed on Microsoft Windows laptops, filmed with Apple iPhones, edited with Adobe software, and streamed alongside Netflix binges in Kota Bharu. PAS leaders like Tuan Guru Dato’ Seri Abdul Hadi Awang denounce Western decadence from pulpits, but their digital lives are as American as a Super Bowl halftime show. Want to boycott Trump? Delete the apps, ditch the iPhones, and log off YouTube. Otherwise, it’s just virtual virtue-signaling with Silicon Valley’s blessing.

Moral Guardians? The Pornhub Paradox in PAS Heartlands

PAS prides itself on enforcing hudud laws, banning “immoral” entertainment, and shielding the faithful from vice. In their governed states of Kelantan and Terengganu, cinemas are scarce, and “un-Islamic” concerts are verboten. Yet, when the data drops, the facade shatters. Back in 2014, Pornhub’s analytics crowned Kuala Terengganu the world’s top city for time spent on the site—clocking an average of 12 minutes and 58 seconds per visit, edging out Kuala Lumpur. Kota Bharu wasn’t far behind at 12:27 minutes. Fast-forward to 2022, and Malaysia as a whole ranked fourth globally for porn site visits, with East Coast states still leading the pack in per capita traffic.

In a region where women are policed for “indecent” attire and alcohol is a sin worse than traffic jams, this isn’t just ironic—it’s damning. PAS’s “pure” utopia apparently has a backdoor to MindGeek’s servers (Pornhub’s Canadian parent, but hosted on US infrastructure). Are these stats skewed by urban migrants? Perhaps. But they expose the yawning gap between PAS’s public piety and private indulgences. If you’re streaming “haram” content on American tubes while preaching abstinence, maybe it’s time to unplug the router—or at least install a filter that works.

The Flag Fiasco: Pro-Gaza Passion Plays with Israeli Props

Nothing encapsulates PAS’s selective solidarity like the October 2025 Kelantan flotilla debacle. In a show of support for Gaza, nearly 10,000 participants launched the “500 Pelayaran Solidariti Kelantan untuk Gaza”—a flotilla of boats on the Kelantan River meant to symbolize resistance against Israeli blockades. Noble, right? Until videos surfaced of a vessel hoisting Israeli flags mid-convoy. Organizers claimed it was a “simulation” reenacting the 2010 Gaza flotilla raid, but the optics were catastrophic: Pro-Palestine warriors waving the enemy banner like a bad theater prop.

Police launched a probe under the Emblems Act, summoning organizers for statements. Umno Youth chief Dr. Akmal Salleh called it “insensitive and disrespectful,” fit only for stomping or burning. Even DAP’s RSN Rayer piled on, questioning PN’s silence. In PAS’s backyard, this wasn’t a slip—it was a symbol of deeper disarray. Flying the Star of David at a Gaza rally? It’s like protesting climate change while idling a Hummer. To the walaun: Stop raising Israel flags in Kelantan. Burn them if you must, but never hoist them. Your cause deserves better than amateur dramatics.

Mercedes for the Mujahideen: Splurging While Supporting Palestine

PAS’s hypocrisy hits peak absurdity when you follow the money. Once in power, PAS leaders in Kelantan and Terengganu have a curious habit of upgrading their rides—swapping modest sedans for gleaming Mercedes-Benz cars, often funded by state coffers. These luxury vehicles, built with German engineering but packed with American tech (think Qualcomm chips and Microsoft integrations), are a far cry from the austerity PAS preaches. Yet, these same leaders shout “Free Palestine” at rallies, decrying Western materialism while cruising in cars that cost more than a Gaza family’s lifetime earnings. If PAS is truly for the oppressed, why not redirect those funds to humanitarian aid instead of flaunting wealth? Screaming “Free Palestine” while splurging on Mercedes is hypocrisy on steroids.

More Cracks in the Facade: Luxury, Legacy, and Lost Credibility

The hypocrisies stack like unpaid surau bills. PAS decries Western materialism yet sees leaders cruising in Mercedes (German, but assembled with US tech) and youth strutting in Nike kicks to anti-US marches. They bash Hollywood excess while Disney+ subscriptions soar in Terengganu. And let’s not forget the dinar emas dream: Hadi Awang’s vision of a gold-backed Islamic currency to “free” Muslims from fiat “oppression.” Noble in theory, but why not pilot it in Kelantan instead of relying on Mastercard for your party slush fund?

This isn’t about isolated gaffes—it’s a pattern of power plays dressed as piety. PAS governs with an iron fist on morals but a velvet glove for conveniences. In a nation grappling with inequality and division, their double standards erode trust faster than a monsoon flood.

Time to Choose: Caves or Connectivity?

PAS and their walaun brigade: If Trump and America are the enemy, retreat to your caves, trade in dinars, and shun the superapp. Stay offline, unplugged, and unapologetic. But if you’re serious about change, drop the hypocrisy. Ditch the Mastercards, log off the American apps, curb the porn paradoxes, and for Allah’s sake, stop the flag charades in Kelantan. Malaysians deserve leaders who practice what they preach—not preachers who profit from the pulpit. The boycott starts at home. Will you?