In Malaysia’s diverse society, where faiths coexist under a shared national fabric, PAS leaders have increasingly invoked teachings from Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Sikhism to bolster calls for stricter alcohol controls. By falsely claiming these religions universally “ban” or “disallow” alcohol, PAS distorts sacred texts and traditions to align with their agenda. This not only erodes interfaith respect but reveals a selective piety that ignores Islam’s own principles of tolerance and equity. True faith demands accuracy in scholarship and restraint in imposing beliefs—PAS should lead by example, not by misinformation.

They cherry-pick, lie, distract, and fail while their states rot in drugs, rape, and porn. This is not piety—it’s political theater, cowardice, and betrayal of Islam’s call for justice.

Fix your states. Follow your own rules. Respect other faiths. Or admit you’re just power-hungry hypocrites.

If PAS leaders do not understand other faiths, they should shut their mouths instead of twisting scriptures to ram their personal beliefs down everyone else’s throats.

Christianity: Wine as Sacrament, Not Sin

Christianity does not prohibit alcohol; it celebrates moderation. The New Testament recounts Jesus turning water into wine at the Wedding at Cana (John 2:1–11), his first miracle, symbolizing abundance and joy. He shared wine at the Last Supper (Matthew 26:27–29), establishing it as the blood of Christ in the Eucharist—a ritual central to Catholics, Orthodox, and many Protestants. Psalms 104:14–15 praises God for “wine that gladdens human hearts.” Drunkenness is condemned (Ephesians 5:18), but global Christians—from European vintners to African Anglican communities—consume responsibly. PAS’s blanket “ban” claim ignores this, speaking for 2.4 billion believers without authority.

Buddhism: Mindfulness Over Total Abstinence

Buddhism’s Fifth Precept advises against intoxicants that “cloud the mind” (surameraya-majja-pamadatthana veramani), targeting heedlessness, not alcohol itself. Lay Buddhists in Japan (sake at festivals) or Thailand (beer socially) drink without violating dharma, as long as awareness prevails. Tibetan lamas historically used skull-cup rituals with mild brews for meditation. Monks abstain strictly, but for laity, it’s guidance, not prohibition. PAS oversimplifies this nuance, equating a precept against excess with a universal ban.

Hinduism: Ritual Praise Amid Personal Choice

Hinduism lacks a central edict banning alcohol; the Vedas extol soma, a sacred, possibly fermented elixir in rituals for divine inspiration. Later texts like Dharmashastras caution excess for purity (especially Brahmins), but Tantric sects offer alcohol to deities like Kali. Urban Indians freely enjoy beer or whiskey, reflecting varna-based flexibility rather than dogma. PAS ignores this diversity, fabricating a prohibition where none exists.

Sikhism: Binding Only for the Baptized

Sikhism prohibits intoxicants via the Rehat Maryada for Amritdhari (initiated) Sikhs, emphasizing self-control. Yet most Sikhs are non-Amritdhari; Punjab’s vibrant drinking culture—whiskey at weddings—persists without conflict. The Guru Granth Sahib stresses discipline, not outright bans for all. PAS’s generalization dismisses this internal variance.

Islam’s True Path: No Compulsion, Respect for Others

They Quote Buddha, Jesus & Guru Granth – But Don’t Even Follow Their Own Quran!

While Islam bans alcohol for Muslims (Quran 5:90–91), it mandates tolerance: “No compulsion in religion” (2:256). Historically, dhimmis (non-Muslims) in caliphates like the Ottoman Empire produced and consumed wine, paying jizya without interference—Christian monks brewed freely in Abbasid Baghdad. PAS’s push for broader restrictions contradicts this legacy.

Scholars (e.g., Imam Nawawi, Ibn Taymiyyah): Non-Muslims are judged by their own scriptures in personal matters. Islam doesn’t police their private sins. The Prophet never banned alcohol for Medina’s Jews or Christians.

Islam prohibits alcohol for Muslims, but does not impose the same ban on non-Muslims in a multi-faith society. The rule is personal and religious, not universal enforcement on others.

PAS should follow the Quran: No compulsion in religion. Focus on Muslim behavior — not controlling others’ faiths.

Stop Preaching What You Don’t Know: PAS has no mandate, no scholarship, no right to lecture Christians on Communion wine, Buddhists on mindfulness, Hindus on soma, or Sikhs on Punjab weddings. You are not their pope, monk, pandit, or granthi. Stay in your lane. Your ignorance is not dakwah—it’s arrogant meddling.

No Interference in Other Faiths: The Quran says: “To you your religion, to me mine” (109:6). Non-Muslims drinking privately harms no one. Forcing your rules on them violates Islamic tolerance and Malaysia’s Constitution. Hands off other people’s faith.

If PAS Is So Islamic, Why Aren’t They Demanding Sin Tax Separation for Non-Bumis?

If PAS leaders are sincere believers, they must uphold fiqh against profiting from kharaj al-khamr (alcohol-derived revenue), deemed haram by scholars. Malaysia’s sin taxes—billions annually—fund public services, including Bumiputera programs. True piety demands separating these “tainted” funds for non-Bumiputera use: education, healthcare, and development for Chinese, Indian, and indigenous communities. This honors equity without hypocrisy.

Your Silence on Sin Tax = Complicity: Billions in alcohol taxes fund your states. If you’re so pure, reject every sen. Demand full separation—no “haram” money for Bumiputera aid, schools, or roads. Until then, you’re just another politician profiting from pubs.

Focus on Real Crises in PAS States: PAS governs Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu—yet these states rank among Malaysia’s highest in:

Drug addiction (meth, syabu, ganja) – Kelantan & Terengganu top national seizure lists.

(meth, syabu, ganja) – Kelantan & Terengganu top national seizure lists. Pornography traffic – Internet data shows highest per-capita usage.

– Internet data shows highest per-capita usage. Pill Kuda & party drugs – Youth rave scenes thrive unchecked.

– Youth rave scenes thrive unchecked. Rape & incest cases – Official police stats show alarming rates. Islam forbids zina, drugs, and moral decay far more explicitly than it polices non-Muslims’ beer. Why obsess over Carlsberg when your own backyard burns?

PAS leaders are not scholars of comparative religion. They cherry-pick, misquote, and mislead to impose their narrow interpretation of Islam on non-Muslims—while quietly accepting public funds tainted by the very substance they condemn and failing to clean up grave sins in their own states. This is not dakwah—it is distraction, hypocrisy, and governance failure. Stay in your lane. Fix your states. Correct your facts. Respect Malaysia’s diversity. Stop preaching falsehoods about faiths you clearly do not understand.

This is not dakwah—it is hypocrisy. Stay in your lane. Correct your facts. Respect Malaysia’s diversity. Stop preaching falsehoods about faiths you clearly do not understand.

PAS should cease misquoting others, respect plural paths, and focus inward. Malaysia thrives on harmony—let faith unite, not divide.