The stark contrast between the prosperity of Singapore’s Malay community and the struggles of Malays in Malaysia’s PAS-governed states—Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis (collectively SG4)—is a testament to the power of effective governance. Under the People’s Action Party (PAP) leadership, Singapore’s Malays, despite being a 13% minority, thrive in education, economics, and social integration.

In contrast, PAS’s rule over Malaysia’s Malay majority in SG4 has led to poverty, underdevelopment, and social decay, betraying the very community it claims to champion. This article explores why Singapore’s Malays succeed under PAP’s meritocratic and inclusive policies, while PAS’s governance fails to uplift its people, despite its Islamic rhetoric.

PAP’s Meritocratic Vision: Empowering Malays Through Education and Opportunity

The PAP’s governance model, rooted in meritocracy, inclusivity, and pragmatic development, has created an environment where Singapore’s Malay minority excels. Education is a cornerstone of this success. Singapore’s world-class education system, ranked among the top globally in assessments like PISA, ensures Malays have access to quality schooling and tertiary opportunities. Subsidies and scholarships make higher education accessible, with Malay students increasingly pursuing degrees in fields like engineering, medicine, and law. In 2024, the median household income in Singapore reached SGD 11,297, with Malays earning between SGD 3,000 and SGD 3,999 monthly (approximately RM 9,300 to RM 12,400), far surpassing Malaysia’s national median of RM 2,793.

The PAP’s policies promote social cohesion through institutions like the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), which supports religious education while fostering interfaith harmony. This aligns with Islamic values of justice (‘adl) and community welfare, enabling Malays to maintain their cultural and religious identity while contributing to a modern economy. Low crime rates and the absence of delinquent subcultures like Malaysia’s “mat rempit” reflect a disciplined, morally upright Malay community, nurtured by strict laws and opportunities for growth. The PAP’s focus on housing, healthcare, and job creation ensures Malays enjoy a high quality of life, with access to public housing (HDB flats) and universal healthcare, reducing disparities and fostering stability.

PAS’s Governance Failure: Poverty, Neglect, and Moral Hypocrisy

In contrast, PAS’s governance in SG4 has left the Malay majority languishing. These states face chronic poverty, with Kedah’s absolute poverty rate at 9.0% in 2022, well above Malaysia’s average. Household incomes in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis are among the lowest in Peninsular Malaysia, and unemployment remains a persistent issue, with limited job opportunities stifling economic progress. Infrastructure is woefully inadequate—Kelantan’s treated water coverage is only 73.9%, with residents often receiving muddy tap water. Droughts and non-revenue water losses exceeding 50% further highlight PAS’s mismanagement, contradicting Islam’s emphasis on stewardship and public welfare.

PAS’s failure extends beyond economics to social and moral decay. High crime rates, including theft and drug offenses, plague Kelantan and Terengganu. The “mat rempit” subculture—youths engaging in illegal street racing and vandalism—flourishes, reflecting PAS’s inability to provide constructive outlets for young Malays. Reports of sexual abuse in religious schools and among community figures undermine PAS’s claim to Islamic moral authority. These issues starkly contrast with Singapore’s Malay community, where such social ills are minimal due to effective governance and education.

PAS’s policies often prioritize divisive rhetoric over practical solutions. While claiming to uphold Islamic values, their governance neglects the Quranic call to “enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong” (Surah Al-Imran, 3:104). Instead of fostering education and economic empowerment, PAS’s focus on restrictive laws—such as banning concerts or imposing dress codes—alienates youth and stifles progress, driving away tourism and investment, as seen in Langkawi’s economic decline under similar policies.

A Tale of Two Systems: Meritocracy vs. Misrule

The PAP’s success with Singapore’s Malays lies in its rejection of racial favoritism, unlike Malaysia’s Bumiputera policies, which breed dependency and resentment. Singapore’s meritocratic system ensures Malays compete on equal footing, fostering ambition and self-reliance. For example, Malays in Singapore hold leadership roles in politics, business, and academia, with figures like former President Halimah Yacob symbolizing their integration and success. The PAP’s investment in infrastructure—world-class ports, airports, and public transport—creates jobs that benefit all communities, including Malays, while SG4’s crumbling infrastructure limits opportunities.

PAS, conversely, fails to deliver on its promises of Islamic governance. Its states’ reliance on unsustainable ventures, like rare earth mining, underscores a lack of vision. While Singapore’s Malays benefit from a diversified economy with global industries, PAS’s Malays are trapped in a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment. The contrast is stark: Singapore’s GDP per capita soared past Malaysia’s around 2010, just 45 years after separation, largely due to PAP’s forward-thinking policies.

PAS’s Hypocrisy and the Path Forward

PAS’s attempts to meddle in Singapore’s affairs, such as supporting political candidates during elections, reveal a deeper hypocrisy. While they critique Singapore’s secular model, their own governance fails the Malay majority they claim to represent. Singapore’s approach—empowering Malays through education, opportunity, and moral discipline—embodies Islamic principles of fairness and progress more authentically than PAS’s rule. The PAP’s policies prove that a minority community can thrive without special privileges, while PAS’s mismanagement shows that even a majority can suffer under poor leadership.

PAS must focus on uplifting its people—addressing poverty, improving infrastructure, curbing crime, and fostering education—before pointing fingers at Singapore. The Malay community in SG4 deserves clean water, stable jobs, and a future free from the scourge of “mat rempit” and moral scandals. Only by delivering tangible progress can PAS claim any legitimacy in advocating for Malays.

In conclusion, Singapore’s Malays succeed under PAP leadership because of a system that prioritizes merit, opportunity, and social harmony, aligning with Islamic values of justice and welfare. PAS’s failure to provide these for its Malay majority reveals a governance model rooted in rhetoric, not results. Singapore’s example is a challenge to PAS: reform, uplift, and deliver before daring to interfere in a nation where Malays already thrive.