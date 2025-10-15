In the diverse and vibrant landscape of Malaysian aviation and tourism, attempts to impose rigid ideological policies have repeatedly backfired, leading to economic losses and reputational damage.

A prime example is the swift downfall of Rayani Air, billed as Malaysia’s first fully certified halal airline, which shuttered operations after just four months in 2016.

Now, with recent proposals from PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) MPs to replace alcohol with cendol on Malaysia Airlines flights, it’s time to heed history’s warnings. Such regressive ideas not only threaten the national carrier’s global competitiveness but echo the harm already inflicted on Langkawi’s tourism industry under PAS-influenced policies.

The Rapid Rise and Fall of Rayani Air: A Halal Dream Turned Nightmare

Rayani Air launched with much fanfare in December 2015, positioning itself as the world’s fourth Sharia-compliant airline. Founded by entrepreneurs Ravi Alagendrran and Karthiyani Govindan, it promised a fully halal experience: no alcohol or pork onboard, pre-flight prayers, hijab-clad Muslim female crew, and modest attire for all staff. The airline aimed to cater to Malaysia’s Muslim-majority population while appealing to conservative travelers, operating domestic routes with leased Boeing 737s.

However, the venture unraveled spectacularly. By April 2016, just four months after its inaugural flight, Rayani Air was suspended by the Department of Civil Aviation for breaching regulations, including safety audits and administrative failures. Issues ranged from unpaid salaries sparking pilot strikes to handwritten boarding passes raising security concerns, and even mid-air engine failures. In June 2016, its license was permanently revoked, leaving passengers stranded and refunds unpaid.

The collapse wasn’t just about poor management; it highlighted the challenges of enforcing strict halal policies in a multicultural market. While the concept resonated with some, it alienated broader audiences and failed to sustain operations amid Malaysia’s competitive aviation sector. Rayani Air’s story serves as a cautionary tale: Ideological purity can’t substitute for financial viability, safety, and customer service.

Is it “halal” to prioritize branding over honoring financial and moral obligations?

The collapse wasn’t just about poor management—it revealed a deeper issue of prioritizing symbolic gestures over ethical conduct:

Obsession with Halal Food and Drink: Rayani Air’s marketing heavily emphasized halal meals and alcohol-free cabins, yet this focus diverted attention from operational necessities. The airline’s insistence on halal compliance did little to address passenger needs or safety, undermining the very values it claimed to uphold.

Rayani Air Owed Millions, Left Passengers Stranded—Is This PAS’s Vision for Malaysia Airlines?

Non-Refunded Tickets: Thousands of passengers, especially during Hari Raya preparations, were stranded without refunds after cancellations. This betrayal of trust left customers financially burdened, contradicting Islamic principles of fairness and accountability.

Unpaid Pilot Salaries: Pilots went on strike in March 2016 over unpaid wages, grounding flights and exposing Rayani’s financial insolvency. Failing to compensate workers violates Islamic ethics, which emphasize timely payment of labor.

PAS’s Latest Push: Cendol Over Champagne on Malaysia Airlines?

Fast-forward to October 2025, and PAS MPs are at it again, this time targeting Malaysia Airlines (MAS). In a parliamentary session, two lawmakers—Datuk Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman and Datuk Awang Hashim—urged the national carrier to ditch alcoholic beverages and serve traditional Malaysian drinks like cendol, sirap bandung, and ABC instead. They cited “successful” dry airlines like Saudia and Royal Brunei as models, arguing that alcohol service contradicts Malaysia’s Islamic values and harms the airline’s image.

This proposal is misguided at best and destructive at worst. Malaysia Airlines operates in a global market, serving diverse passengers from tourists to business travelers. Alcohol service, while optional, is a standard amenity on international flights, enhancing premium offerings and revenue. Replacing it with cendol—a beloved local dessert—might appeal to cultural nationalists but risks alienating non-Muslim and international customers who expect flexibility. As Rayani Air proved, such restrictions can lead to operational chaos and financial ruin. PAS’s interference ignores MAS’s recent profitability turnaround, with the airline posting modest profits in 2024 despite challenges. Why jeopardize this for ideological gains?

The Langkawi Debacle: PAS Policies Already Ravaging Tourism

PAS’s track record extends beyond aviation. In Kedah, where PAS governs, Langkawi—once a thriving duty-free island paradise—has suffered under regressive policies. Critics, including DAP’s Teresa Kok, blame stringent restrictions like alcohol bans in public areas and conservative dress codes for a sharp decline in visitors. Reports indicate tourism has dropped 40-50%, with annual losses exceeding RM2 billion, as tourists face harassment over alcohol consumption and feel unwelcome.

High prices compounded by “extremist religious ideologies” have deterred both local and international travelers, turning Langkawi from a bustling hotspot into a shadow of its former self. While officials claim over two million visitors in 2025 and deny a slump, industry voices and public sentiment tell a different story: PAS’s policies prioritize dogma over economic reality, scaring away the very tourists who sustain jobs and growth.

A Call for Pragmatism: Protect Malaysia’s Future

Rayani Air’s swift closure after four months should be a stark reminder: Imposing halal or conservative policies on national assets like Malaysia Airlines risks repeating history’s mistakes. PAS MPs must stop their crusade to “Islamize” these sectors, as it threatens Malaysia’s multicultural identity and economic vitality. Langkawi’s woes already demonstrate the fallout—lost revenue, jobs, and appeal.

Instead, focus on inclusive growth: Promote halal options alongside diverse choices, invest in sustainable tourism, and let market forces guide aviation. Malaysia thrives on unity in diversity, not division through regressive ideas. It’s time for PAS to prioritize the nation’s progress over narrow ideologies.