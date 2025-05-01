Malaysia has claimed the top spot globally in the Open Data Inventory (ODIN) 2024/25 rankings after achieving an overall score of 90, marking a significant leap from 67th place two years ago, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Malaysia outperformed 198 countries and secured an openness score of 99, DOSM said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the ODIN 2024/25 biennial report by Open Data Watch. Malaysia was followed by Singapore, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Norway, Hong Kong, Slovenia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The ODIN assessment evaluates the openness and coverage of official national data based on indicators such as availability, disaggregation, accessibility, and usability through recognised government portals.

“This success proves Malaysia’s capability to compete globally in terms of openness and coverage of official data,” chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in the statement.

Mohd Uzir also attributed the achievement to the strong collaboration between DOSM and other government agencies in providing timely and reliable data.

“DOSM will continue to enhance the digital transformation of statistics to ensure that high-quality, accessible, and impactful data can be utilised by all parties to empower policy-making and national development,” he said.

He added that efforts to promote data literacy among elected representatives and the public are being stepped up through the annual National Statistics Day.

“Data is a critical pillar in realising national development aspirations. Thus, emphasis is placed on providing more detailed data to support more effective policymaking,” said Mohd Uzir.

DOSM data crucial to ensure national food security, says Rafizi

THE Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has finalised its data gathering of the agriculture sector and it is now analysing it before compiling a report.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said that the DOSM’s gathering of data is crucial in helping the country consolidate farming to ensure it can contribute to food security.

In the interim findings, Rafizi disclosed that the country had the wrong projection in the capacity of the agriculture sector to harvest enough produce for food security.

He was speaking at the 75th anniversary of DOSM which was graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Penang International Convention Centre in Butterworth.

According to Rafizi, DOSM is now an invaluable agency in helping the government make the proper decisions, especially on economic matters.

Up to October this year, Rafizi said that DOSM had produced 180 publications on data and statistics, the majority of which are for public consumption.

The information is made available through the DOSM online platform.

DOSM has also reached the capacity to produce district-level data including the gross domestic product (GDP) of each district in the country, said Rafizi.

It is also now able to produce an advanced forecast of the national GDP since last year, of which the data released is just a slight variation of 0.2% from the actual GDP output.

DOSM’s reporting system is now widely accepted and respected by the public and this augured well for the government, which is relying on it to make sound decisions.

DOSM was also instrumental in churning out PADU – the one-stop data centre for Malaysians.

He also singled out DOSM chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin whose presentation of reports is respected by all parties including the Opposition.

Later, Mohd Uzir also said that DOSM has released its cost of living indicators report for last year to mark the celebration of its diamond jubilee today.

The report encompassed 15 publications for each state.

The data made known included basic expenditure of decent living and the cost of living index.

The demographics used were on various households, as well as income earned and locations of those polled.

‘If DOSM says go left, we go left’

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s direction.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said no one can deny that the future of the nation depends on the quality of the statistical services provided by the department.

“If DoSM says ‘go left’, we go left.

“DoSM functions as an early warning system, assisting the government in assessing the effectiveness of policies during and after their implementation.

“This capability is crucial for identifying consequences that could burden the nation,” he said at the National Statistics Day celebration and the pre-launch of Laman Statistik yesterday.

Present were Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin and his deputy, Nazaria Baharudin.

Rafizi said while the intentions behind policies may be sound and their execution effective, failing to recognise unintended consequences can create new challenges for future generations.

He acknowledged the increasing challenges faced by DoSM, emphasising that the effectiveness of its statistical services cannot be questioned.

Reflecting on the improvements over the past 15 years, Rafizi said the quality of DoSM’s services has significantly improved.

“From my time in opposition to now being in government, I can see that the performance of DoSM has improved tremendously.

“While DoSM’s services were once primarily used for government reports, their influence has now reached the public. Data and statistics have been made accessible to the people.”

Uzir highlighted the significant strides made since the declaration of National Statistics Day in 2017.

He noted that efforts have been made to boost statistical literacy among stakeholders, including school and university students, academics and communities.

“This initiative (Laman Statistik) aims to empower people with the knowledge and skills needed to understand and use statistical information.”

He said the celebration of National Statistics Day serves as a catalyst for collaboration between the department, government agencies and society.

“It encourages partnerships that strengthen the fabric of our community and enhance our understanding of statistics.”

Uzir said the slogan, “Connecting The World With Data We Can Trust”, has been used as the theme for the World Statistics Day celebrations from 2020 to 2025.

“In Malaysia, the theme for this year’s National Statistics Day continues the tradition of previous years with ‘Statistik Nadi Kehidupan’. This year’s celebration is particularly meaningful as DoSM also commemorates its diamond jubilee, marking 75 years since its establishment.

“As the official statistics agency of the nation, DoSM remains committed to its functions of collecting, organising, analysing and disseminating national statistics.”

He said this year’s celebration began with the 11th Malaysian Statistics Conference (MyStats 2024) at Sasana Kijang, co-hosted by Bank Negara and the Malaysian Institute of Statistics.

Uzir said MyStats 2024 attracted significant participation through a hybrid format, involving agencies and universities.

“In addition, throughout October until Nov 3, many programmes have been planned, including statistics debate, datathon, public speaking, poster and infographic contest as well as activities with the local community.

“These activities aim to make statistics more accessible to the public and represent DoSM’s appreciation for the community.”

Uzir said DoSM aimed to ensure that statistical culture not only supports national development but also contributes to global wellbeing, aligning with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani.

Among the activities during the celebration were a colouring contest for children and a sports tournament featuring football, netball and badminton.

Uzir expressed optimism about DoSM’s ability to expand its collaboration with all parties.

“We must meet the high expectations placed on us by the government to collect, interpret and disseminate statistics,” he said.

On Laman Statistik, Uzir said the department was grateful to Putrajaya Corporation for allowing the department to establish it.

“It will serve as a casual medium for promoting statistical literacy, especially among the public.”

