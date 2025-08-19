

Many people shake their heads and sigh — this is even more frightening than gangsters, and more vicious than loan sharks. It is utterly detestable.

I’m talking about the incident where Rafizi’s young son was attacked — stabbed with a syringe.

Even when gangsters have conflicts with their rivals, they settle it through negotiations. If talks break down, they might issue threats — but they would never target the other party’s children.

Loan sharks collecting debts also go after the person directly involved. The more ruthless ones might threaten the family — splashing paint, putting up large posters — but I have never heard of them stabbing a child with a needle.

As the saying goes, “even thieves have their code” — even in doing bad deeds, there is a bottom line. Cross that line, and you are no longer human.

But Rafizi’s young son, in broad daylight, was dragged out of a car by a helmeted, masked man, and injected with an unknown liquid using a syringe.

Afterwards, Rafizi’s wife received a text message saying:

“Shut up. If you continue, AIDS” — followed by three syringe emojis.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the liquid contained the HIV virus, but the shadow of fear will linger over the child and his family for a long time — perhaps for life.

This is no ordinary criminal case — almost everyone believes it is politically motivated.

The masked man was likely a hired thug; behind him there is someone else, with a specific motive — to intimidate and warn Rafizi through this act.

Since resigning from his ministerial post, Rafizi has become the most outspoken political figure. He has criticised government policies, exposed acts of abuse of power and corruption, and even named names.

He has laid bare before the public the incompetence and mistakes of the Unity Government, and he has also dragged into the sunlight the dirty dealings within PKR itself.

Because of Rafizi’s exposes, certain people’s political–business connections have come under public scrutiny, forcing them to temporarily lie low. Their interests have been damaged, and their hatred for Rafizi runs deep.

In fact, even when PKR was still in the opposition, Rafizi already had bitter rivals within the party — and I’m not talking about Azmin, nor Saifuddin, nor Nurul Izzah.

After PKR became the ruling party, these conflicts grew even more intense, reaching the point of being utterly irreconcilable.

Rafizi and his faction later lost in the PKR party elections, and it is said that behind the scenes, certain parties had a hand in the outcome.

Rafizi himself suspects that the attack on his son is connected to scandalous information provided by a whistleblower about a certain individual — the very same person he has been relentlessly exposing over the past two months.

Rafizi can give up his official position; he resigned voluntarily.

He has also faced court cases on several occasions, unafraid of going to jail.

He cannot be silenced, cannot be bought, and is not afraid of intimidation. His enemies, unable to deal with him directly, have turned their attacks on the person he loves most — his child.

This is a vile tactic, one usually seen only in lawless countries dominated by street gangs or drug cartels. The fact that it has happened in Malaysia today shows just how far political degradation has gone.

Particularly when it involves PKR — a party that waves the banner of fairness and justice, yet is riddled with unscrupulous power struggles. From the fistfights and brawls that have erupted during past party elections, to subsequent rumours of vote-buying, and the much-criticised election system — the filth of PKR politics is worse than the sludge in the Indah Water sewage ponds.

As the founder and president of the party, Anwar Ibrahim — who champions a reformist agenda to revitalise the nation — has failed to build a disciplined party. PKR remains mired in endless internal political infighting and the pursuit of personal gain, and this is a responsibility from which Anwar cannot escape.

Anwar’s personnel decisions have often been misguided, placing trust in the wrong people, leading to repeated scandals. These have turned into political liabilities for PKR, fuelling internal factional wars, and dragging a once-promising party into chaos and decline.

Whether PKR can still be saved, to some extent, depends on how Anwar handles this incident. With his authority, he can instruct the police to fully pursue and arrest the perpetrators, as well as thoroughly investigate the shadowy figures behind the scenes. He also has little time left to clean up the corruption within PKR, build an honest and capable team, and lead the party on a fresh path forward.

If not, PKR has no future. It will not survive the judgement of the voters, will suffer a crushing defeat, and Anwar will not have a second term.

Source : Wong Chen

The attack on Rafizi’s son is a wake-up call for Malaysia’s leaders. Anwar must ensure a transparent investigation to bring the perpetrators—and any masterminds—to justice. He should also reform PKR’s internal processes, from election transparency to anti-corruption measures, to restore public trust. Without decisive action, PKR risks losing its reformist legacy, and Anwar’s leadership may face challenges in securing a second term. Malaysia deserves a political system where no family fears such violence.

‘Crazy’: Farhash Wafa Salvador denies involvement in Rafizi son attack amid rumours

Entrepreneur Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak has reportedly denied today rumours linking him to the attack on Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son.

Malaysiakini reported the former political secretary of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim replying with a one-word response about the allegations: “Crazy.”

This comes after former economy minister Rafizi said two male suspects on a motorcycle, dressed in black and wearing helmets had tailed his wife’s car before grabbing his son and stabbing him with a syringe.

Yesterday, Rafizi said that a group of whistleblowers had approached him last week with information on a scandal, and alleged that an attack on his son was meant to stop him from pursuing the matter.

He said in his opinion this was a strategy to ensure that he drops the matter altogether.

Rafizi said police were investigating the possible link between the attack and his work, which he believes is connected.

He explained that his son will need repeated blood tests over six months to rule out drugs, poison, or viral infections.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar has since said the police have tightened security measures for Rafizi following the attack.

Formerly Perak PKR chief, Farhash lost the contest for Gombak PKR division chief in 2022 to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Farhash is or had been a director and/or shareholder in at least ten private and public listed companies including MMAG Holdings Bhd, HeiTech Padu Bhd, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Apex Equity Holdings Bhd, Berjaya Construction Bhd, and Pacific Samudera Sdn Bhd.