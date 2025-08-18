Merdeka, Malaysia’s Independence Day, has long been a symbol of unity, pride, and shared national identity. Celebrated annually on August 31, it marks the historic moment in 1957 when Malaysia gained freedom from British colonial rule. For decades, Malaysians have raised the Jalur Gemilang with joy, fostering a spirit of togetherness across diverse communities. However, recent actions by UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr. Muhamad Akmal Saleh have cast a shadow over this cherished occasion, turning a celebration of unity into a source of division and fear. His provocative response to incidents involving the national flag has not only disrupted the harmony of Merdeka month but may have altered its spirit for years to come.

Merdeka has always been a time to celebrate Malaysia’s multicultural fabric, where Malays, Chinese, Indians, and other communities unite under one flag. Akmal’s actions, however, have been criticized for targeting specific communities, particularly the Chinese, implying a lack of patriotism. By focusing on incidents at a Chinese-medium school and a Chinese-owned shop, his rhetoric risks deepening racial divides, contradicting the inclusive spirit Merdeka represents. Critics, including academic Tajuddin Rasdi, have labeled his actions as “provocative” and “racially charged,” accusing him of exploiting the flag issue for political gain rather than fostering unity.

Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) formed a human barricade to protect the shop owner, with director Zaid Malek accusing Akmal of behaving like a “Zionist” in his aggressive tactics. These responses highlight the widespread concern that Akmal’s actions have sown discord during a time meant for unity.

The controversy began with seemingly minor incidents: a flag hung upside down at a Chinese-medium school in Port Dickson and a similar mistake at a hardware shop in Kepala Batas, Penang. These errors, attributed to oversight, could have been resolved with a simple correction and a reminder of flag etiquette. Instead, Akmal seized these incidents to fuel public outrage, framing them as deliberate acts of disrespect toward Malaysia’s sovereignty.

In Kepala Batas, Akmal led a 1.4-kilometer march of over 300 supporters from UMNO, Bersatu, and PAS to protest outside the hardware shop, despite police warnings against public gatherings. The shop owner, a 59-year-old man who apologized for the unintentional mistake, faced public shaming and intimidation. Akmal’s rhetoric, including his call to “teach” the owner a lesson, escalated tensions and painted the incident as an attack on national pride. Similarly, his response to the school incident dragged educators and students into a political storm, overshadowing the spirit of Merdeka with accusations and divisiveness.

For many years to come, Merdeka will not be the same as before.

The enthusiasm, interest, and joy in anticipation of Merdeka have been subverted by none other than Umno youth chief Dr. Akmal Salleh—ironically, a Russian-trained medical doctor. A doctor, by nature, should embody empathy and compassion, yet Akmal has turned into a patriotic monster.

A small issue of hoisting the national flag upside down—whether a mistake or deliberate—was turned into a combustible national controversy, threatening race relations in the country.

I recall in 1967, as a secondary school student in Johore, the pride I felt when given the honour of carrying the national flag during Merdeka celebrations. Back then, Merdeka symbolised unity and hope.

Today, that spirit has been dampened, not because of a flag-hoisting mistake, but because of the hostile opposition stoked by political opportunism.

The recent confrontation between Umno Youth, led by Akmal, and Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) is a case in point. The bravado earlier shown by the DAP in challenging Akmal was nowhere to be seen. Its youth wing simply disappeared.

Merdeka is more than the act of raising a flag. It symbolises love for the country, respect for the constitution, and the ability to live together as one nation despite cultural and ethnic differences. By politicising the flag incident, Akmal has contributed to the erosion of Merdeka’s true meaning.

From now on, Malaysians may overthink the act of hoisting the national flag, fearful that Akmal and his vigilantes may be waiting to pounce on even the smallest mistake. Yet mistakes are part of life. Most are unintentional, and even deliberate ones do not diminish our love for the nation or the spirit of independence. A few slip-ups here and there will never derail Merdeka.

What Malaysians do not need are vigilantes lurking with cameras, eager to broadcast every minor error nationwide. Sadly, the government—despite being headed by a peace-maker in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—seems powerless in curbing the excesses of Akmal and his gang. What is the point of being celebrated as a peacemaker abroad when the domestic situation grows combustible?

Akmal’s real folly was not in correcting a hardware shop owner on the proper way to hoist the flag, but in dangerously raising ethnic temperatures. Even a small incident in a sleepy town like Kepala Batas could have sparked riots.

How the government and security agencies intend to deal with Akmal and his troublemakers remains to be seen. One thing, however, is certain: Merdeka will never be the same again. Akmal’s aggressive brand of patriotism has tarnished its meaning and spirit, leaving Malaysians unnecessarily fearful—even of hoisting the national flag.

Source : Murray Hunter