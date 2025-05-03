The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has won a landslide victory in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first electoral test as leader of the government.

The party secured 65.57 per cent of the national vote, improving on its 2020 performance by 4 percentage points.

It won all battleground constituencies, including the single-seat ward of Jalan Kayu, putting labour chief Ng Chee Meng back in parliament. The PAP also took Punggol GRC, which is led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, as well as West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which saw the closest fight in the last election.

The Workers’ Party (WP) retained Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC.

Tune in to CNA’s election special and follow our blog for the latest.

PAP gets over 80% vote share in 3 constituencies, 1st time since 2001

The final results of the 2025 General Elections have been announced, with the People Action Party (PAP) winning a supermajority of the seats.

The party secured over 80 per cent of the vote share in three different constituencies — the first time since 2001.

The biggest win margin was in Queenstown SMC, with PAP’s Eric Chua winning Queenstown SMC with 81.12 per cent of votes over People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR)’s Mahaboob Batcha.

It also beat PAR with 81.03 per cent of the vote share in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Meanwhile, PAP’s Xie Yao Quan won Jurong Central SMC with 80.51 per cent of the votes.

The last time PAP won over 80 per cent of the vote share was in 2001 — by former PAP member Tan Cheng Bock in now-dissolved Ayer Rajah SMC.

Back then, he had won with 87.96 per cent of the votes.

PAP’s Chan Soo Sen also got 83.55 per cent of the vote share at former Joo Chiat SMC while PAP’s Matthias Yao Chih got 83.73 per cent in former MacPherson SMC.