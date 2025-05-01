MCA is set to leave its coalition, Barisan Nasional, which it co-founded 72 years ago since the party is not happy with its current position.

“The grassroots are putting pressure from within for the MCA leadership to make a decision to leave BN.

“They consider BN, which is now led by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is no longer relevant to MCA because it has been sidelined in the government.

“However, the MCA leadership has yet to make any decision,” a source said, Malaysiakini reported.

The decision to part ways was fast tracked when BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that they would cooperate with Pakatan Harapan in the 16th general election.

That did not bode well with MCA leaders and members.

Seat distribution an issue

Seat distribution is the biggest issue for MCA to object to a BN – PH cooperation.

“For Umno, they won 26 parliamentary seats in GE15 and were still able to get a large share of the 73 parliamentary seats won by Perikatan Nasional.

“But we (MCA) only won two parliamentary seats (in 2022) and may have to clash with PKR and DAP to get other seats from the two parties to contest in the future,” he said.

MCA currently holds two parliament seats. Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is Ayer Hitam MP and Wee Jeck Seng is Tanjung Piai MP.

Last year’s state polls saw MCA boycotting it with MIC.

The source told Malaysiakini that the party would support the coalition government until the end of the current term.

“The support for the government is MCA’s promise to the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Therefore, if we leave BN, we will (still) support the government,” the ource said.

The party also does not rule out cooperating with PN in the 16th general election.

MIC is also in the same predicament as MCA.

Source : Harapan Daily

Malay Mail is requesting verification and further comments from MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Source : Malay Mail

PH slowly destroying BN, not saving it, says Johor MCA Youth

Pakatan Harapan is not saving Barisan Nasional but dismantling it from within, and blind cooperation will only render BN parties politically irrelevant, says Johor MCA Youth chief Heng Zhi Li.

Heng said recent comments by Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros – who criticised MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon for urging the Chinese-based party to chart its own path – put BN into a “lower and subordinate position”.

Chong was quoted by Sin Chew Daily as saying that MCA grassroots were frustrated by BN’s ongoing indecision after waiting more than two years for clear direction since the last general election.

“While Noor Azleen acknowledges the challenges faced by MCA, he must equally recognise that the current cooperation with PH is not only shrinking MCA’s political influence – it is also accelerating the erosion of Umno’s political standing.

“If this trend continues, it will leave BN component parties increasingly irrelevant within a PH-dominated government,” Heng said in a statement today.

He likened PH’s strategy to the “boiling frog” analogy, saying the danger might only be noticed once it became too late.

Heng also pointed to an ideological gap between BN and PH, citing PH’s failure to fulfil its manifesto promises, its alleged vilification of BN leaders, and economic decisions such as scrapping the goods and services tax (GST) in favour of the sales and service tax (SST).

“These actions show that PH is not, and has never been, a natural partner for BN. Cooperating blindly with PH will inevitably compromise BN’s survival as well,” he said.

Heng said MCA remains committed to rebuilding BN as a pragmatic, multiracial coalition focussed on racial harmony and long-term economic planning.

“We must not lose our soul, our dignity, or our founding mission merely for the sake of temporary political survival,” he said.

“We, therefore, call for an honest and urgent reassessment of BN’s direction by the top leadership, for the sake of the rakyat, and for Malaysia’s future.”

Source : FMT

Zahid denies any move to expel MCA, core parties from BN

BARISAN Nasional president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said they will not be pressured to remove any component party from the coalition.

He stressed that the coalition is adamant and resolute in maintaining their core component parties.

“We will not be influenced by calls to expel any component party in BN.

“Only those who are daydreaming would claim that BN would drop its core component party, MCA, from the party,” he said.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong had earlier reportedly claimed certain “outsiders” had suggested that Umno expel MCA from BN.

He claimed that these calls were made by individuals who had previously accused MCA of betraying the Chinese community by partnering with Umno.

Source : The Vibes

MCA’s Chong short-sighted, says Umno Youth leader

An Umno Youth leader has accused MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon of being short-sighted after he urged the Chinese-based party to chart its own path if Barisan Nasional fails to clarify the coalition’s direction.

Noor Azleen Ambros said Chong failed to see the bigger picture.

“Does he think that Umno likes to play second fiddle (to Pakatan Harapan)? Definitely not,” the Johor Umno Youth chief told FMT, referring to the alliance between PH and BN in the unity government.

Azleen said he understood MCA’s frustrations, noting that with the exception in Johor, none of the party’s elected representatives held posts in the federal and state governments.

But he said MCA must appreciate the fact that Umno, too, had its own challenges it had to deal with.

“The reality is that after almost two-and-a-half years of forming the federal government with PH, Umno has not fully recovered.

“Umno is still not able to unite the Malays under its own big umbrella. It takes time to fully recover,” he said.

Azleen said it was hoped that MCA was also working towards wooing the Chinese community back to its fold.

He said MCA must continue to have faith in BN’s multiracial model.

Source : FMT

Be honest with yourself and stick with BN, Puad tells MCA

An Umno leader has urged MCA to remain a loyal partner in Barisan Nasional (BN) and to reflect on its declining support from the Chinese community.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi was responding to MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon who had urged the party to take charge of its destiny if BN continued to drag its feet over a clear direction for the coalition.

“We sympathise with MCA. However, MCA should not blame BN for this.

“MCA must ask itself: why has support for the party from the Chinese community declined? Why did MCA win only two (parliamentary) seats in the 15th general election (GE15)? This has nothing to do with BN,” Puad said in a Facebook post.

MCA’s two parliamentary seats – Ayer Hitam and Tanjung Piai – were won by party president Wee Ka Siong and vice-president Wee Jeck Seng respectively.

Puad said BN had contested alone at the nationwide polls in 2022 and only joined forces with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and others later to form the unity government.

The Rengit assemblyman also said Johor MCA Youth chief Heng Zhi Li was even more misguided for saying that the BN-PH cooperation was damaging Umno’s future.

“Umno’s real decline began after BN’s defeat in the 2018 general election – and Umno did not blame BN.

“Umno has since made a comeback. If anyone wants to claim that the party is in decline, look at the by-elections in Nenggiri, Mahkota, and Ayer Kuning. That’s why MCA needs to remain resilient,” Puad said.

Heng yesterday said that PH was not saving BN but dismantling it from within, and that blind cooperation would only render BN parties politically irrelevant.

He said recent comments by Johor Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros – who criticised Chong for urging the Chinese-based party to chart its own path – put BN in a “lower and subordinate position”.

Puad urged MCA to focus on its roles and positions in Johor, Melaka, Perak, and Pahang.

“Prove your excellence and win back public support,” he said.

“Umno will continue to defend BN. MCA, MIC, and Friends of BN remain Umno’s loyal partners. The BN-PH cooperation is for the people’s welfare and to ensure a stable government.”

He also said the path forward for BN was clear: the coalition must prove that it listens to the advice of the Malay Rulers, remains committed, and upholds moderation.

Source : FMT