It is perhaps timely that Dr Mahathir Mohamad, speaking at a forum on the ‘Future Challenges of the Malays’ recently in Alor Star, should have stated that “Malays have to acknowledge that the Malay community contributed the least to making Malaysia a model country and to its current status in the world” ( The Sun , Monday, March 27, p 10).

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad does not mince his words when he says that if Malaysia depended only on taxes paid by the Malays, it would not have achieved what it has today, the Chinese press reported yesterday.

He said Malays have to acknowledge that the Malay community contributed the least to making Malaysia a model country and to its current status in the world.

Addressing a forum on the Future Challenges of the Malays organised by the Kedah Malay Assembly Hall in Alor Star on Saturday, Mahathir said there is no doubt the country has progressed and prospered under the leadership of the Malays but that such progress was built on the hard work of other races.

“The government used taxes from the people to develop the country, but who contributed the most in taxes?”

“The Chinese! Their success in business has made them the biggest contributors in taxes.”

He said Malays are behind the others not because they are inferior or lack resources but because of their culture and attitude.

He credited much of Malaysia’s development and the creation of businesses to the first Chinese settlers here, saying we would be in a different situation were it not for them.



“The Chinese not only occupy China. You go anywhere in the world, you will see Chinese faces. They have contributed much to the development of many countries and have become citizens in these countries,” the Prime Minister said.



“We have 30% of the population of Chinese origin and there is no doubt that much of the development of Malaysia is due to the Chinese,” he added.

He said that without them Malaysia would have been left behind

“Malaysia fully appreciates the Chinese contribution to the development of Malaysia. Indeed, we feel that without them, much of the development of Malaysia would be somewhat lagging behind,” he said while addressing the Chinese contribution.

