In this article, my fifth about the fate of Malaysia in the near and far off future, I would like to make extremely clear my honest statement that it is not my purpose to frighten Malaysians, particularly the non-Malays, about the political standoff in Malaysia.

But you might be called a fool if you are not afraid. I am.

I am afraid for myself and my non-Malay friends and citizens. The Muslim in me has built a spiritual construct that includes the fate of my fellow citizens, of whatever faith and culture.

Now, many Malaysians may accuse me of being an alarmist by purposely presenting the fate of Malaysia mostly on Islamic grounds when most Malaysians do not want to engage in this matter.

Most Malaysians would side with the likes of former minister Rafidah Aziz, lawyer-activist Siti Kasim, former diplomat Dennis Ignatius or journalist R Nadeswaran to simply say to Anwar Ibrahim: just get on implementing changes that Pakatan Harapan promised and act like a prime minister and not some Muslim preacher.

That’s what most people want. They have had enough of Islam and religion in politics.

Islam in politics

Well, I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Islam is here to stay in Malaysian politics – yes, for the next 50 years possibly, but definitely in the next 20 years.

The ping pong match between progressive Islam and a conservative Islam will be the battleground, now and in the future. Malaysians must pick a side. Staying aloof will, regrettably, mean being on the losing side.

The conservative side of Islam in Malay life and Malaysian politics can be seen in what is happening in Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis. These are PAS-led states.

They are backward, intolerant, narrow-minded and regressive. If PAS comes to federal power, it would be the end of Malaysia as envisioned by our forefathers, and as what most of us dreamed of.

All we want is just a civil service that serves professionally, impartially, with dedication, humility, with zero corruption and which will defend our nation’s wealth and dignity from unscrupulous politicians. That’s all.

Is it so difficult to inculcate this kind of mindset in a single term in office? What a nice but naïve thought.

Aftermath of 2022 elections

Many Malaysians complain to me that Anwar should fulfill all of Pakatan Harapan’s election promises. My answer is simply to say, “Wake up. Anwar lost the election.”

After the 2022 general election, Anwar and PH could not find any partners to form a governing coalition. Perikatan Nasional also did not win, despite claiming to have obtained 115 statutory declarations of support from MPs.

The anti-hopping policy was enforced; Barisan Nasional turncoats pledged their absolute loyalty to BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamdi.

The king had to invite PH’s adversaries, such as Umno, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, to form a unity government after asking Muhyiddin to work with PH, to which Muhyiddin gave an unequivocal no.

Anwar does not command the kind of power once commanded by Mahathir Mohamad who could order a change of language for subjects taught in school and see it done the next morning.

However, Mahathir did not have to deal with obnoxious influencers from the internet.

The PN strategy

PN already has their own narrative. Sell the idea that Islam is threatened, sell the idea that conservatism will take Muslims to heaven and scare enough Malays to vote for the party but take a softer approach when it comes to Sabah and Sarawak.

Once PN takes the majority Malay votes and signs a pact with Sabah and Sarawak parties, promising them the sun and the moon, PAS will spread their brand of politics to Sabah and Sarawak.

By the 17th general election (GE17), Muslims there will be as committed and as radicalised as the Semenanjung ones. By GE18, PAS will rule both provinces, with the Sabah and Sarawak brand of Islamic conservatism and radicalism.

That’s the plan for PN. What is standing in its way? Anwar. And PH.

Anwar’s vision

Anwar is presenting his brand of civilisational Islam that is 180 degrees different from the Taliban-Iran version of political Islam espoused by PAS, the dominant party and leader of PN.

Anwar has always been propagating his version of an Islam that is progressive in all knowledge constructs, innovative in all artistic and scientific constructs and just to people of all faiths as its main creed of service.

Anwar’s Islam is a perfect blend of western progressive thinking and eastern spiritual values rooted in tradition, but combining them in creative ways for a new order of society.

Sounds beautiful and fantastic, right? For me this is old news but for many reading this sentence, it seems more of a mad dream than a possible reality.

Hurdles in his path

What are Anwar’s hurdles in seeing civilisational Islam eclipsing conservative and radical Islam?

First, Anwar needs a strong political mandate. Not this present mandate which is just a tampal-glue entity that is fragile.

Second, Anwar needs at least 60% Malay backing in order to make all the changes that he has dreamed of for many years even when he languished in jail for over 10 of those years.

Third, institutional Islam is resisting him because the Islamic establishment fears giving up the almighty power of the state to a professional who is not an ustaz.

Fourth, Anwar faces a non-Malay populace so naïve about the present clutch of Islam on most Malays that they refuse to support anything he proposes.

Finally, Anwar faces a relentless media that makes money from negative commentary and negative criticism of the government to feed mostly non-Malay ears.

Looking ahead

The ping pong match between progressive Islam and a conservative Islam will be the battleground, now and in the future. Malaysians must pick a side.

Like it or not, there is no moving forward in Malaysia over the next 30 years without Islam as the centermost issue.

The gurus of progressive principles have never met the likes of Dr Akmal Salleh, Abdul Hadi Awang and Maza (Perlis mufti Asri Zainul), never had a majority population of Muslims who have become conservative practising Muslims, and never had to deal with toxicity of social media.

We Malaysians must decide. Come election time, choose your side. There are only two choices. To abstain is to court disaster.

