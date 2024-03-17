A representative of China’s Ministry Of Defense on Saturday allegedly said that Beijing is ‘ready to intervene’ if the United States or NATO decide to attack Russia, a Telegram channel – WW3.INFO Battlefield Research – reported. This comes as the intergovernmental military alliance and Moscow are at odds since Sweden officially joined NATO earlier this month.

The Telegram channel quotes a Chinese defense representative as saying: “China is ready to intervene militarily anywhere if the US or NATO decide to attack Russia.” We have reached out to the department to verify the claim.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week warned the NATO and the West that Moscow was ready for nuclear war if the US sent troops to Ukraine. The Kremlin leader was speaking ahead of the March 15-17 election, which is expected to give him another six years in power.

Putin said that a nuclear war scenario was not ‘rushing’ up. “Apart from (US President Joe) Biden, there are enough other experts in the sphere of Russian-American relations and strategic restraint. So I don’t think that everything is going to go head-on here, but we are ready for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called on allies to urgently send more ammunition to Ukraine. His message came as the US Congress continues to argue whether to send billions of dollars in aid to Kyiv.

Source : MSN