Uncertainty over the current whereabouts of Sarawak’s ailing former leader Taib Mahmud represents the latest twist in a feud between his blood relatives and current wife.

Internal conflict among the Taibs surfaced publicly in mid-2023.

Children of the then state governor sued their Syrian-born stepmother over a disputed transfer of 50 million shares in a family-controlled firm that has long been the beneficiary of various government projects in the eastern Malaysian state, dating back to when Tun Taib was chief minister from 1981 to 2014.

The dispute over the 50 million shares in Cahya Mata Sarawak has also touched a nerve, as Mr Taib’s first wife had willed them to her children before she died in 2009. The family patriarch was holding the shares in trust before they were somehow transferred to Ms Raghad, leading to the 2023 lawsuit.

So sometime last year, two of Taib’s biological sons, including ex-Deputy Minister of Tourism, Sulaiman Abdul Rahman, filed an injuction against their stepmom, Raghad. The reason? They weren’t too thrilled about her getting her hands on some 50 million Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMSB) shares.

For those who don’t know, CMSB is basically a Big Brother conglomerate in Sarawak that has its fingers dipped in many lucrative ventures. Whether it’s development or construction or investment, they’re the epitome of ‘been there, done that’. And as it so happens, CMSB is what many would consider to be the Taib family company. We’ll circle back to this part in a bit, but what you should know right now is that Taib’s late wife, Laila, owned a major stake in it.

Now at present, Laila’s shares were meant to be passed down to her children, but in an unexpected turn, they’ve somehow ended up with Raghad. The order purportedly came from Taib himself but the real plot twist here is the allegation, as per court proceedings, that Taib’s signature could have been falsified.

Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s net worth, estimated to be around RM46 billion, has been a topic of discussion for years. Despite his long tenure in political office, the source of his vast wealth remains a mystery. Reports of widespread corruption and illegal timber logging have been linked to his name.

The Swiss-based NGO, Bruno Manser Fonds, has estimated his family assets to be around RM64 billion. These staggering figures have led to calls for transparency and accountability.

A Tale of Privilege and Power

Raghad, originally from Syria, married Taib in 2011. In an unprecedented move, she obtained Malaysian citizenship and native Melanau status within six years. This rapid acquisition of privileges, typically difficult for Sarawakians to secure, has raised eyebrows and questions about the legality of the process.

Moreover, her two sons from a previous marriage were also granted Melanau statuses. This preferential treatment has led to accusations of abuse of power and influence.