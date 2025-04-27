Israel is reportedly offering Palestinians in Gaza $5,000, a job, housing, and a monthly salary to permanently leave Gaza for countries like France, Greece, or Malaysia.



In return, they must give up their Palestinian ID, surrender their land, and forfeit any right of return.



Netanyahu failed in all his objectives. This is now a very desperate measure to ethnically cleanse Gaza.

While the IDF said it was unaware of messages sent to Gazans encouraging them to leave the Gaza Strip, Hamas said the messages are part of an Israeli campaign to ‘destabilize the standing of the Palestinian people and undermine its national resolve’

Gazans have recently begun receiving text messages offering to “consider opportunities to leave the Gaza Strip.” One of these messages offered Palestinians in Nuseirat, a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, to “schedule a meeting” at the Netzarim Corridor, south of Gaza City, on Tuesday between 9 A.M. and 2 P.M. local time.

Residents wishing to evacuate would need to arrive at the area, controlled by the Israel Defense Forces, and remain in contact with “Captain Jalal” on WhatsApp. The IDF said it was unaware of messages sent to Gazans, and the Shin Bet security service has yet to respond to a Haaretz inquiry on the matter.

Hamas said the messages are part of an Israeli campaign spreading rumors on emigration to “destabilize the standing of the Palestinian people and undermine their national resolve.”

Accusing those running the campaign of using fake documents and giving false promises, Hamas called on the public not to cooperate with the messages and to beware of the phone numbers attached to them, as those may be used for recruitment as intelligence assets.

“Emigration from an occupied land is not a viable solution but rather a trap wrapped in false promises,” Hamas said. “Palestine is not for sale and our people will not be uprooted.”

Haaretz has obtained a message that a Gaza resident distributed to several friends and acquaintances in recent days, stating that he and his family will be evacuated from the Gaza Strip to France as part of a French government program to support scientists and artists.

The man said that the evacuation was due to happen this week and that it would be under French supervision. He added that another group of scientists will also be evacuated along with their families.

The French plan for scientists and artists from conflict zones enables their hiring by French institutions of higher education, research or culture. “We are thankful for this precious opportunity that allows us to pursue our scientific work in a safe and stable environment,” wrote the Gazan.

“We hope to contribute from our knowledge to the local French community, but also to return in the future and help rebuild Palestine and the Gaza Strip.”

Sources in Gaza say that while some Gazans have been announcing their departure from the Strip, their number is in the low thousands and does not mark a large wave of emigration.

In early April, a senior diplomatic source told correspondents accompanying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s delegation to Hungary that Israel was in talks with more than one country about accepting Palestinians from Gaza.

The source said Israel was “very serious” about implementing U.S. President Donald Trump’s population transfer plan for Gazans, adding that several countries were willing to accept the refugees as part of a quid pro quo.

“They want something in return,” the source said. “Not necessarily money, but strategic things as well.”

The U.S. and Israel have approached Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland to discuss transferring Gaza’s population to their territory, reports said in March.

Netanyahu released a recorded video on Saturday explaining why Hamas’ conditions for a hostage deal were unacceptable: If Israel ends the war and withdraws from Gaza, as Hamas demands, “President Trump’s plan would be unattainable.”

According to Netanyahu, Trump’s population transfer plan is one that “would change Gaza once and for all and will ensure the security of our nation.”

Malaysia to accept 15 released Palestinian security prisoners

Malaysia says it will accept 15 Palestinians who were released from Israeli jails and exiled as part of the January ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan says in remarks published today in The Star newspaper that the move was a small contribution from Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, to ensure peace in Gaza.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil tells local media that security agencies would strictly monitor the Palestinians’ movement once they arrive.

Many of those released were serving life sentences for terror attacks, including orchestrating suicide bombings.

Israel freed thousands of Palestinian in return for several hostages held by terror groups in Gaza, but insisted that some of the worst offenders be exiled outside of the West Bank or Gaza Strip