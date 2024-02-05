Najib Razak’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, said her father is “very, very disappointed” with the Federal Territories Pardons Board’s decision not to grant him a full pardon.

Nooryana posted an Instagram reel yesterday with a caption saying she had just returned from visiting her father in prison.

She said she had asked him how he was feeling, after he received a letter on the board’s decision on his application for a pardon.

“Daddy told me he was ‘disappointed, very, very disappointed’. ‘You know, Yana, the worst feeling is when you are in shock and there is no one around to speak to. You are lost in your thoughts, all alone’,” she wrote.

Najib and his family have always maintained that the former prime minister is innocent.

He was charged with seven counts of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Nooryana also said she noticed a weariness in his eyes, after realising that he still needed to serve another four years in prison. “Perhaps he was losing sleep over the decision announced yesterday (Friday).”

She said her father had been waiting with much hope for five days before the board’s decision came to light.

“Everyone around him kept assuring him, ‘God-willing Datuk, just wait a little longer (for the decision),” she said.

Najib began his initial 12-year prison term on Aug 23, 2022 following the Federal Court’s dismissal of his final appeal in the SRC International case.

On Friday, the Pardons Board announced that his prison sentence had been reduced from 12 years to six and that he will be released on Aug 23, 2028.

Source : FMT