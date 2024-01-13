Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s real name has been revealed as “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”, as stated in his original identification card.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his speech to close the Kelana Jaya Umno division meeting yesterday, said he was shown a copy of the IC by the National Registration Department’s (NRD) director-general.

“This was his blue identification card, sent by the NRD director-general. His name was Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty,” said Zahid, who is also home minister, while holding up his phone before delegates, suggesting that the copy is saved on the device.

Zahid then said Dr Mahathir had in fact fought for Malay interests in order to use them as a political tool, and hinted that the former prime minister was likely to have forgotten his roots.

“He (Dr Mahathir) was not wrong to say that the Malays are forgetful, because he is the son of Iskandar Kutty. He struggled for the Malays in order to use them.

“Habis madu sepah dibuang (the honeycomb is discarded once there is no honey left). Umno (to Dr Mahathir) is the discarded honeycomb,” said Zahid.

Iskandar is Mahathir’s grandfather, not father, says Marina

“It should be Mahathir bin Mohamad because my grandfather’s name was Mohamad bin Iskandar,” she said when contacted by FMT

The clarification came in response to Zahid’s claim yesterday, that he had received a photo of Mahathir’s original identity card (IC) which allegedly stated his name as “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”, with the “a/l” meaning “anak lelaki”, which translates to “son of” in English.

According to Zahid, who is also the home minister, the document that was provided to him by national registration department (NRD) director-general Mohd Yazid Ramli showed that “the man who struggled for the Malay agenda” was actually “using the Malays”.

Marina condemned this statement and pointed out that her grandfather Mohamad Iskandar, was the first Malay headmaster of Sultan Abdul Hamid College in Alor Setar.

“Besides being racist, Zahid is also being sexist because apparently women don’t count in lineage, even though they’re the ones who give birth.

“My father’s mother, Wan Tempahwan came from a long line of Kedah royal household courtiers.

“My father’s paternal grandmother was also Malay, but since people didn’t keep records (then), I don’t know her name and I don’t think my Dad knew her too,” she said.

Mahathir, 92, was born more than three decades before Malaya achieved its independence.

