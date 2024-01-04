Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his hope for the current government to remain until the end of its term.

During his Royal Address for the first meeting of the second term of the 15th Parliament sitting, Al-Sultan Abdullah for the first time shared his personal experience facing four different governments since his appointment as Agong.

He explained that the Federal Constitution required him to appoint a prime minister from among the Members of Parliament who have gained a majority support.

“I have given the space to the MPs to reach an agreement and consensus over the principles of unity and the future of the country to achieve this(on appointing the prime minister).

“After taking the approach set in the Federal Constitution, I have appointed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime MInister.

“I hope the 10th Prime Minister is the last one for me before I return to Pahang Darul Makmur,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said since his appointment as the Agong on Jan 31, 2019, the then prime minister was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who served until his resignation.

“On Feb 24, 2020, for the first time, I was brought into the country’s political crisis through the resignation of the seventh prime minister.

“Following the discretionary powers given to me by the Federal Constitution, I found that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin had obtained the majority to be appointed as the eighth prime minister on March 1, 2020.

“But unfortunately, he also resigned on August 16, 2021. Therefore, I was again forced to bear the responsibility to choose and appoint a new prime minister,” he said.

The ninth prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed on August 21, 2021.

The King said the country also faced its first hung Parliament after Ismail Sabri had seeked for the dissolution of Parliament to give way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I agreed for the Parliament to be dissolved on October 10, last year.

“After GE15 was completed, for the first time in the country’s democratic history, it was facing a hung Parliament.

“Therefore, I again had to bear the great responsibility of choosing and appointing the prime minister,” he said.

The King also shared that he did not intend to interfere with the country’s political affairs and not even to arrange or influence the political landscape.

“I have taken an oath to be true and loyal to perform with fairness and rule the country in accordance with the Federal law and constitution.

“On my observation, if the resignation of the seventh prime minister did not happen, then the continuous political crisis which led to the GE15 could have been avoided.

“The political crisis that happened for almost four years could have been prevented if the MPs and politicians in the country are able to set aside their differences and unite solely on the basis of protecting the country and its people’s interest.

“At the age of 66, we should have matured to make our unique differences as a main ingredient in the formation of a Malaysia that is respectful; tolerant; loving and living in unity,” he said.

Al-Sultan also advised politicians to stop seeking compliments and to take care and respect the August House and serve with honesty to the people.

“On January 30, 2024, I will end my term as the 16th Yang diPertuan Agong.

“Therefore, this will be the last time I will present my speech here at the August House.

“Put aside your political agendas and unite for the sake of unity,” he said.