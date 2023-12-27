In a Facebook post today, Najib alluded that the two-time prime minister had managed to secure a 60-year lease from the state government for a 13.75ha piece of beachfront land in Langkawi when Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir was the Kedah menteri besar.

Najib Razak today claimed that the Kedah government during his tenure as prime minister had offered 34 acres of coastal land in Langkawi for RM3,200 annually to Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in a response to his former mentor’s attack over revelations of a request for free property from the government worth RM100 million.

Najib said the offer was made in 2014 when the Kedah administration was led by Mukhriz Mahathir.

“When this offer of land in Langkawi was made, your son was the Kedah MB. True?” the former prime minister said in a Facebook post.

Najib also claimed that Mahathir’s son had been given 2,471 acres of timber land, adding that he would expose more such land deals.

Najib had attached documents regarding both transactions in his posting.

The first document noted Dr Mahathir had received a supposed offer of leased land from the Langkawi Development Authority in 2014, while the second apparently shows Mukhriz signing off on a logging application letter as Tanjung Tiara Sdn Bhd chairman in 1994.

Claiming that there are many more instances of similar unsavoury dealings involving the nonagenarian, Najib called on Dr Mahathir to clarify the contents of his other dealings.

“The land in Putrajaya that you said you ‘paid’ the government for, how big is it and how much did you pay?

“Where has the revenue of the sales from MRCB shares – that Pak Kadir said he was just a proxy to – gone?”

It is understood that Najib was referring to former journalist Datuk Abdul Kadir Jasin, who had served on the board of directors of Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB).