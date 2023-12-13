Malaysians will need to register themselves online at the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) website in order to find out if they qualify for the targeted fuel subsidy, according to an X (Twitter) post of an image of a poster at a finance ministry booth at the “One-year with the Madani government” (Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Malaysia Madani) event that was held last weekend.

According to the poster in one of the images, there will be offline methods for updating details in the PADU database, in addition to the online method via the PADU portal that is to be rolled out next month. For those in rural areas and those without internet access, registering and updating of details can be done at district offices, village community management councils (MPKK) and with local authorities.

Last month, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said that the targeted subsidy mechanism will be implemented after the PADU database is rolled out on January next year, which is now a few weeks away. There are three mechanisms likely to be used to implement the targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel next year.

According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the beginning of November, the targeted subsidies programme will only involve Peninsular Malaysia, and not involve Sabah and Sarawak due the the extensive use of diesel in these states. The market price of diesel as of October 2023 was RM3.75 per litre, according to the prime minister.

Source : Paul Tan

PADU database 72% complete, targeted subsidy will begin with petrol and diesel, mechanism soon – Rafizi

The government has said that it will begin implementing its targeted subsidy programme early next year once the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) socio-economic database is ready. Things look to be on track for the programmes introduction in January, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said at present, the database is now 72% complete, with a total of 29.8 million cross-ministerial and agency data having been collated. That’s up from the 60% that it was at in September. Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said that the mechanism for the targeted subsidy was supposed to be presented at a cabinet meeting two weeks ago, but had to be postponed.

Rafizi explained that the presentation was interrupted because he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for a heart attack. He added that it will be presented soon and a decision on the form of the targeted subsidy mechanism will be made by the government in the near future, Berita Harian reports.

He said that once the database is ready, the targeted subsidy distribution process will be done fairly to households identified as eligible. “I understand and I’m sure all the members (Dewan Rakyat) appreciate that it is important for us to convince the people that PADU can really be fair to the recipients. The goal is to ensure that we begin to consolidate this form of aid as part of the government’s medium-term measures,” he said.

Targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel in Malaysia likely to be implemented in 2024 using 3 mechanisms

“Besides the form and mechanism of targeted subsidies, the Cabinet will decide on implementation and follow-up plans. These include communication, engagement and support plans to alleviate the burden of the people which will be coordinated by the entire government machinery,” he said.

