In a rare response to caretaker Kedah chief minister Muhammad Sanusi’s apology, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah appears to have rejected it when the Malay Ruler decreed that the issue is not over yet. It’s not rocket science that the sultan was incredibly upset and angry after Sanusi, the notorious loose cannon of PAS Islamist party, insulted the Selangor royal institution.

Exactly why was the sultan so mad and furious to the extent that he refuses to forgive the PAS warlord? In fact, the monarch had summoned Selangor PAS commissioner Ahmad Yunus Hairi and Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan to his palace to express his displeasure and anger. The sultan was mad not only at Sanusi’s insult, but also his defiance in the half-baked apology.

Sanusi’s sewer mouth saw him spewing insults on Sultan Sharafuddin during a recent “ceramah” (campaign speech) when he rudely questioned the monarch’s wisdom over his choice of Amirudin Shari as Selangor Chief Minister. Making a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans, Sanusi said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed someone like Amirudin.

Essentially, Sanusi has belittled, mocked and insulted the Selangor Sultan’s intelligence. His comparison also suggests that the Kedah ruler was wise whilst the Selangor sultan was stupid. Crucially, the PAS national election director was seen as interfering in the internal affairs of Selangor, where it’s the prerogative of the Sultan to appoint a “Menteri Besar” (Chief Minister).

Worse, when caught with his pants down, the defiant warlord of Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS – Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) reluctantly apologized to the sultan, but not before lying and spinning that his statements had been “spun” to defame him. To divert attention, Sanusi conveniently blamed the Anwar-led unity government, even though it was the sultan who wanted him punished.

Heck, extremist PAS has even defended the foul-mouthed man by describing him as a God’s gift sent by Allah. To further insult the Selangor Sultan, Sanusi had sought his forgiveness, but at the same time refused to admit any wrongdoing. Even then, the apology was tendered only after the Selangor Council of the Royal Court demanded Sanusi to publicly issue a public apology.

The arrogant Kedah chief executive, who previously had demolished Hindu temples and made jokes about it, was sending a message to Malay Muslims that he was not sorry, let alone afraid, of offending and humiliating the Malay Sultan. He was adamant that Sultan Sharafuddin was dumb for appointing Amirudin as Selangor Chief Minister. Hence, Sanusi apologized without admitting his mistakes.

In the past, PAS “Pak Lebai” had always gotten away with a slap on the wrist even when they dangerously played 3R (race, religion and royalty) cards. This round, however, the religious fanatics have crossed the red line by slapping the face of Sultan Selangor and pretended it was not their fault. Sanusi chewed more than he can bite, and he thought he could get away with it.

Not only Mr Sanusi thought he could scam gullible Malays with religious rhetoric, he actually believed he could make a fool out of the Malay Ruler. Had the sultan decided to forgive him, it would embolden – even encourage – the Islamist party to disrespect and humiliate the country’s royal institution again in the future. If PAS is allowed to mock the sultan dumb, what else it would not dare do?

Four days after an investigation was launched into his speech, the Kedah chief minister was charged under the Sedition Act on Tuesday (July 18) – accused of uttering a seditious statement that could incite disloyalty to the Rulers. If convicted, he could be slapped with a maximum three years’ imprisonment or a RM5,000 fine or both. It could end his political career prematurely.

But even before Sanusi was charged, he continued to challenge the authorities and the law. He deliberately rejected multiple phone calls from the police despite knowing that he is to be charged. The plan was to claim he did not know about the charges, therefore, the only way to play dumb is to not answer calls from the police, who were trying a softer approach instead of arresting him.

However, according to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain, the police had to arrest the despicable man to ensure he attended court after found him at 2.30am in posh Mont Kiara. Under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, police could conduct arrests (without a warrant) as and when it was necessary. The arrest at such hour was also to prevent untoward incident of mass gathering.

Hilariously, after the IGP’s expose, self-proclaimed Malay champion Sanusi finally admits that he had indeed rejected police calls. He has claimed to be in communication with the authority through WhatsApp. However, when he was asked to go to Sri Hartaman police station, the coward refused to do so to avoid being arrested. Apparently, Sanusi thought he was above the law.

As expected, the arrest has been twisted and spun as a political persecution. The authorities were trapped in the political games of the opposition. The police are damned if they arrest Sanusi and damned if they don’t. If they arrest him, it creates a false perception that he was being suppressed and oppressed. If they don’t arrest him, he will challenge the authorities and ignores the court.

The initial silence from opposition leaders – Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Hadi Awang – suggests that they are watching to see if the rebellion against the Malay Ruler is working. It’s critical for the religious extremist Hadi and racist bigot Muhyiddin to see how the Selangor Sultan reacts or retaliates against hatred hatched by PAS against the monarch.

Any weaknesses shown by the sultan will be interpreted as opportunities to undermine the power of the royal institution. The radical Islamist party, under the leadership of Hadi, has an ambition of replacing Malaysia’s sultans – nine of them – as the custodians of Islam in the Muslim-majority country. And this is not the first time the opposition Perikatan Nasional tries to challenge the monarchs.

Previously, power-hungry PAS had gone as far as conspiring with ex-backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin and fabricated the revocation of the emergency laws without the consent from the Palace, a move tantamount to usurping the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong – an act of waging war against the King which carries capital punishment – “death penalty”.

Hadi and his gang of corrupt minions had also openly ignored Sultan Selangor’s royal decrees in 2019 and 2021 that ban politicians from preaching Islam in the state. Upset that it would affect its ability to spread fake news and falsehoods among Malay voters, PAS accused the monarch of anti-Islam – spreading dangerous rumours and fears that the royal decree allowed the enemies of Islam to “rejoice”.

The burning question is whether Sanusi’s big mouth will benefit the opposition in the upcoming six state elections. Many simpleton political analysts concluded that Sanusi has become a hero within the Malay community, never mind he had disrespected and insulted the Malay Ruler. This can be seen when thousands of PAS fanatics greeted the Kedah chief minister at the Alor Setar airport.

But that does not mean all the Malays are dumb and can’t see through the political gimmicks of the Islamist party. As much as analysts were spooked by the “green wave” generated in the November 2022 General Election, Sanusi might have overplayed his hand to the extent of spooking Malay Muslims, especially the older generations, who held Malay Sultans in deep respect.

Sure, Malaysia’s sultans play a largely ceremonial role, but they are above politics and are the head of Islam in their own respective states. It will be a different story if the Selangor Sultan forgave 49-year-old Sanusi and the police proceeded with the arrest and charge him. Besides, while there was a heavy presence of police personnel at the courts, not many of his supporters were present there.

Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS – Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) might be able to win some young naive Malay voters influenced by TikTok. But it definitely has lost many older Malay voters disgusted over the provocation and instigation against the sultan. It’s one thing to use race and religion cards to attack Chinese and Indians. It’s another thing altogether to attack the Malay Rulers.

Sanusi’s political stunt may backfire and cost the opposition valuable votes. For over 60 years, sultans have been the symbol of Malay Muslims – the ultimate defender of the Malays and Islam. Now, the Malay Monarchs are being attacked, insulted and humiliated by none other than traitors Bersatu (Malaysian United Indigenous Party) and PAS (Malaysian Islamic Party).

Thanks to Sanusi’s screw-up, Anwar-led unity government, comprising Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional coalitions, could have an easier job retaining the three states of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. And if they play their cards well, PAS might lose significant seats in strongholds Kelantan and Terengganu. The attack on Selangor Sultan will cost them dearly.

Source : Finance Twitter