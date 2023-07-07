Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director Sanusi Nor has suggested MCA and MIC quit Barisan Nasional (BN) and join the opposition, which he says is ready to offer them mixed seats for the upcoming six state elections.

Sanusi claimed that MCA and MIC had decided to skip the state polls due to “unfair treatment”, particularly involving the mixed seats held by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“BN are working with non-Malay parties in PH, especially DAP, such mixed seats have to be given to PH. So, none are left for MCA and MIC. If they (MIC and MCA) are not given winnable seats, it’s better for them to sit out the elections.

“So I think MCA and MIC should just leave BN. I believe MIC and MCA can contest the mixed seats as component members of PN,” he said in a special interview on Facebook last night.

Sanusi said he also did not dismiss MCA and MIC’s decision to skip the polls as a sign of protest against BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On Wednesday, MCA and MIC announced that they would not be contesting the elections in the six states and will instead focus on strengthening themselves to face the next general election (GE16).

In response, Zahid denied that the two BN component parties were boycotting the coalition, saying that they are committed to cooperating and helping out with the election campaign in the six states.

Separately, Sanusi claimed that Selangor’s progress was not due to it being governed by PH, but mere good fortune being located close to Kuala Lumpur, the nation’s capital.

The Kedah menteri besar said, therefore, Selangor could not be considered an exemplary PH state as it is only riding on the advantages and shared fortunes from being near Kuala Lumpur.

“Selangor is fortunate because it is close to Kuala Lumpur. That’s where the development centres, business centres, and all other economic activities are based, in Kuala Lumpur.”

He said that other states, including Kedah, could progress like Selangor too, if they were located near the capital city.

He claimed that if Kedah was situated close to Kuala Lumpur, it would be even more advanced than Selangor.